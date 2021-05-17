back
The Bodies Buried In UP's Sand
Hundreds of dead bodies are buried in shallow graves across the Ganga's banks, according to journalists in Uttar Pradesh. Is this tradition or tragedy?
17/05/2021 1:29 PM
156 comments
Kumkum P.19 hours
Heartbreaking...!!!!😢
Sheriif S.a day
This is Nigerian river.. Jai kangana ji👰
Jyoti S.a day
O Ganga behti ho kyon 😔
Doc F.2 days
is this true
Armaan S.2 days
Nehru is responsible for this as well!!
Aman C.2 days
https://www.facebook.com/110006937903305/posts/118970130340319/?app=fbl
Naeem K.2 days
https://fb.watch/5Aznkl7iBU/ 🖕👇Banaya Bharat Ko Lasho Ka Ambhar 7 Saal Pehle Tha Mera Desh Mahan, Bharati Aam Nagrik Puchhta Hai Kiya Rashterbhaght Bane ga, Gharib Janta Ki Lasho +Jebo Per Daka Mar ker Apna 20,000 CR Ka Mahal Banayen ge,Yehi Hi Hai Right Choice ✅ Rashterbhaghti
Mohammad G.2 days
Kangana kaha hai ye dekh, Nigeria ka video
Mohammed N.2 days
🤮
Jyoti P.2 days
Koi behen ko Nigeria darshan karwa lo please.
Sana S.2 days
All these people are dying cz of covids deadly mutant. Still they don’t want to believe. Lack of woods to cremate or hike in prices.
Sunny P.2 days
Look at this Chinese people what you have done to human race
Shahbaz A.2 days
Even with this all if Bandar returns in 2022 that will be the end of hope to millions.
Shireen Z.2 days
Tragedy
Atul D.2 days
Nigeria
Iltutmish A.2 days
But according to some bhakts this happened in Nigeria and i wonder when yogi changed the name of UP to Nigeria?? And this are the same people who are tweeting india stands with israel but their own people's dead bodies are washing on the shores.. Such a shame.. 80% of the bhakts dont knows english someone please translate it to them
Sourav D.2 days
Welcome to Ram Rajya.🙂
Priyanka R.2 days
Instead of wood n all was it so hard for the govt to install the incinerator everywhere then putting so much money in the wood some ppl couldn't afford because there r some ppl black marketing almost each n every thing that we need. Everyone wants to become rich in the pandemic seriously.
Priyanka R.2 days
Indian govt be like na tumko jeene denge na marne denge na kama k khane denge na chori krne denge aur toh aur marne k baad tumhe na lakdi lene denge na zameen 🙄🙄🙄
Simi B.2 days
An absolute pity and shock....these poor people deserved atleast a dignified last rites.....Shame on our country leaders.you fight for religion....the biggest truth is Humare AATMANIRBHAR BHAARAT MEIN en garibon ko saas lene ki hava tak nahi diya gaya....bechaare bhooke pyaase soo jaate the.21st century v are in the world is fighting a deadly pandemic v unfortunately have bigger enemies deadly than this virus RIP dear souls.