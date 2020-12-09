back

The Story Of A Missed Miscarriage

“I was praying for a miracle.” In 2019, blogger SuperPrincessJo spoke about a deep personal loss that is suffered by many couples, but rarely discussed.

09/12/2020 3:57 PM
  • 618.8K
  • 237

214 comments

  • Samreen R.
    a day

    Oh... It's worst time of any female's life.

  • Farah M.
    a day

    😢Same happened with me...my first pregnancy was missed miscarriage...😭it was really too hard for me ...😇Alhamdulillah now I am a mother of two kids.

  • Biya A.
    2 days

    mere sath b same esa hua tha missed miscarriage

  • Ashvanee R.
    2 days

    Sorry for your loss. But you can go forward and please be positive

  • Kajal N.
    4 days

    Devine love is doing it's perfect work within you n through you

  • Nasim M.
    4 days

    God is great

  • Aroma K.
    6 days

    I can feel your pain.... Same thing happens to me in 2017 hardest time of my life...it was very complicated case i had gone through severe physical pain+emotional+grief..... away from my husband and parents... I went through severe depression till i meet another woman she had 6 miscarriages and her 3 babies died right after an hour of delivery... Than i realized how blessed i am I have a healthy son... and after two years of missed miscarriage I'm blessed with a beautiful daughter....stay strong brave lady

  • Priya S.
    6 days

  • Meena K.
    6 days

    In this Panadamic year I too lost my twin boys.I gave birth to two twin boys in March at 26th week but lost them after 10 days..I too very depressed,by listening to your story have a positive thinking that I too will have a healthy baby soon

  • Manju L.
    7 days

    Great dear thank you so much for sharing your story

  • Shilpa S.
    15/12/2020 15:47

    Thank u for sharing this....stay strong ...

  • Shahi P.
    15/12/2020 10:09

    Thank you so much for sharing your journey Thank God happened❤🙏

  • Simran K.
    14/12/2020 23:55

    I had 2 misscarriages at 2 consecutive years both at 22weeks all the scannings were normal before 21 weeks but all of sudden heartbeat of baby stop. Doctors had soo many tests n scan just to find the reason but everything was normal but they cant save my baby.i know the pain its most heartbreaking n now i have stop trying for the baby. I have 1 boy before these two pregnancies n we just pray for his long n happy life.

  • Zuma A.
    14/12/2020 15:53

    I can understand ur pain i have two missed miscarriage in one year. it's really painful. I have no baby. Same ur condition was mine. I was shocked i prayed to God to prefer my death than my baby death. But we can't do anything i front of God. According to doctor there is no any issue in me nd my hubby. Now I m trying to conceive again but I m very very scared.

  • DrRenu S.
    14/12/2020 14:30

    Gharwale mana NAHI karate?

  • Komal A.
    14/12/2020 14:24

    Went throught same situation😔 twice n now i ve a beautiful angle bt still when i think abt it i fell lyk cring

  • Minakshi C.
    14/12/2020 08:04

    i can feel that pain from which u had suffer.even i lost my first pregnency at 8 n half months it was so painful n not easy for me to handle all this bt my husband is always there to help me out.n now by luck i blessed with two beautiful daughters .

  • Preeti S.
    14/12/2020 05:14

    So sorry to hear that. I lost my boys twins at 21st week, they were fraternal twins. I gave birth to them, they were angels.. it was very hard for me to say goodbye to them. Now, I am blessed with a baby boy ..

  • Maria S.
    13/12/2020 18:31

    We women go through a lot. Thanks for sharing

  • Shayan A.
    13/12/2020 14:41

    Mère bb ki Heart beat 7month main band hogay.

