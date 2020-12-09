back
The Story Of A Missed Miscarriage
“I was praying for a miracle.” In 2019, blogger SuperPrincessJo spoke about a deep personal loss that is suffered by many couples, but rarely discussed.
09/12/2020 3:57 PM
214 comments
Samreen R.a day
Oh... It's worst time of any female's life.
Farah M.a day
😢Same happened with me...my first pregnancy was missed miscarriage...😭it was really too hard for me ...😇Alhamdulillah now I am a mother of two kids.
Biya A.2 days
mere sath b same esa hua tha missed miscarriage
Ashvanee R.2 days
Sorry for your loss. But you can go forward and please be positive
Kajal N.4 days
Devine love is doing it's perfect work within you n through you
Nasim M.4 days
God is great
Aroma K.6 days
I can feel your pain.... Same thing happens to me in 2017 hardest time of my life...it was very complicated case i had gone through severe physical pain+emotional+grief..... away from my husband and parents... I went through severe depression till i meet another woman she had 6 miscarriages and her 3 babies died right after an hour of delivery... Than i realized how blessed i am I have a healthy son... and after two years of missed miscarriage I'm blessed with a beautiful daughter....stay strong brave lady
Priya S.6 days
https://youtu.be/jlbLJhzVRPM
Meena K.6 days
In this Panadamic year I too lost my twin boys.I gave birth to two twin boys in March at 26th week but lost them after 10 days..I too very depressed,by listening to your story have a positive thinking that I too will have a healthy baby soon
Manju L.7 days
Great dear thank you so much for sharing your story
Shilpa S.15/12/2020 15:47
Thank u for sharing this....stay strong ...
Shahi P.15/12/2020 10:09
Thank you so much for sharing your journey Thank God happened❤🙏
Simran K.14/12/2020 23:55
I had 2 misscarriages at 2 consecutive years both at 22weeks all the scannings were normal before 21 weeks but all of sudden heartbeat of baby stop. Doctors had soo many tests n scan just to find the reason but everything was normal but they cant save my baby.i know the pain its most heartbreaking n now i have stop trying for the baby. I have 1 boy before these two pregnancies n we just pray for his long n happy life.
Zuma A.14/12/2020 15:53
I can understand ur pain i have two missed miscarriage in one year. it's really painful. I have no baby. Same ur condition was mine. I was shocked i prayed to God to prefer my death than my baby death. But we can't do anything i front of God. According to doctor there is no any issue in me nd my hubby. Now I m trying to conceive again but I m very very scared.
DrRenu S.14/12/2020 14:30
Gharwale mana NAHI karate?
Komal A.14/12/2020 14:24
Went throught same situation😔 twice n now i ve a beautiful angle bt still when i think abt it i fell lyk cring
Minakshi C.14/12/2020 08:04
i can feel that pain from which u had suffer.even i lost my first pregnency at 8 n half months it was so painful n not easy for me to handle all this bt my husband is always there to help me out.n now by luck i blessed with two beautiful daughters .
Preeti S.14/12/2020 05:14
So sorry to hear that. I lost my boys twins at 21st week, they were fraternal twins. I gave birth to them, they were angels.. it was very hard for me to say goodbye to them. Now, I am blessed with a baby boy ..
Maria S.13/12/2020 18:31
We women go through a lot. Thanks for sharing
Shayan A.13/12/2020 14:41
Mère bb ki Heart beat 7month main band hogay.