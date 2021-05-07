back

This Blood Donation Drive Was A Wedding

At this Covid-appropriate wedding, the few guests gave the happy couple an unusual and very personal gift.

07/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 59.2K
  • 27

21 comments

  • Nikita M.
    a day

    So brilliant thought and deed👏👏👏👌

  • Madhogarh H.
    a day

    Commendable

  • David A.
    2 days

    🎉

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • Hetal P.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • Kalpesh N.
    2 days

    Great

  • Kunal G.
    2 days

    Good job sir

  • Kunal G.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • Jayesh M.
    2 days

    Thank you

  • Jay H.
    2 days

    💐💐

  • Remya S.
    2 days

    Tussi great ho!🤝👏🏻👌🏻👍🏻

  • Jagannath D.
    2 days

    Very good and innovative initiative.god bless you all

  • Mariam A.
    2 days

    You both are an inspiration. Kudos for your effort. I wish more people take up this idea and stop wasting so much of money unnecessarily in marriages.

  • Yawar Y.
    2 days

    A salute to all these people.

  • Balaji B.
    2 days

    Congratulations, Awesome , May you both aa couple have a wonderful Happy meaningful married life

  • Abida K.
    2 days

    V Nice

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Om shanti om

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Congratulations for their blood donation. Happy to see Solidarity. Best wishes of happiness. Happy married life 🙌🏾

  • Jack D.
    3 days

    That's so very civic and noble of all these guys. God bless.

  • Faghir B.
    3 days

    Mashallah kya baat hai. Wish u both a happy married life and thanku very much for inspiring and helping those in need during this pandemic ❤🙌

