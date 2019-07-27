back

This Device Cleans The Air Using Algae

It's like a giant nose… for polluted cities. This Mexican invention could improve air quality around the world. 👃🤓

07/27/2019 10:57 AM
36 comments

  • Saroj K.
    08/19/2019 02:09

    Send details [email protected]

  • Jay K.
    08/18/2019 07:59

    Giant Nose, Bio Trees - all over the world & the air pollution is gone!

  • Deekshith G.
    08/18/2019 06:06

    Just cut trees and plant these. Who getting benefit manufacturer and the politicians who are implementing these.. Win win situation for both.

  • Ram K.
    08/17/2019 09:28

    Just plant trees.....why u going to live like a robots in 3050

  • Biswaprabha D.
    08/15/2019 15:47

    Great

  • Sirdar J.
    08/15/2019 15:47

    Sahib Sandhu

  • Rajib K.
    08/14/2019 16:45

    Badly needed in India

  • Rakesh S.
    08/14/2019 06:09

    Except planting trees.. people will do everything..

  • Tarun G.
    08/12/2019 04:22

    Why not plant trees instead.!!!?

  • Mustak K.
    08/11/2019 15:52

    Future wanted device

  • Dwaipayan G.
    08/11/2019 15:06

    why cutting trees and planting artificial photosynthesis?

  • Tushar B.
    08/11/2019 08:34

    Greatest help towards our nature

  • Arnab D.
    08/11/2019 04:39

    Yes first cut the natural noses and plant an artificial after that.😒

  • Jaya K.
    08/09/2019 15:04

    This is not a complete solution complete solution is use a electric cars plants trees

  • Debabrata B.
    08/07/2019 07:03

    Just a tower full of algae.. In inda we leave our drains open for it to grow 😂

  • Akhil R.
    08/05/2019 05:10

    How hard is it to plant a tree sapling, dumbasses. Spending money for artificial tech, when u can do it with just planting a seed.

  • Shankar S.
    08/05/2019 03:28

    very good

  • Cj C.
    08/04/2019 03:31

    idiots!!! juz plant trees ... stupidity level 999999999%

  • Harpreet S.
    08/02/2019 08:56

    do sall pehle mene bola tha isi baat ka

  • Raghavendra T.
    08/01/2019 15:44

    Just plant tree u will get more oxygen