This Toddler's Parents Locked Her Alone In Their Car

This little girl spent some terrifying moments locked in a car with no ventilation while her parents went shopping. \n\nLuckily, passersby came to the rescue.
238 comments
Ashim M.11/28/2018 22:53
OMG !
Laxmi A.11/28/2018 11:10
Height of negligence
Kausar M.11/28/2018 10:48
What the actual fuck? Where are the damned laws on negligence in India? You can't mistreat cows but you can mistreat children?
Mittal D.11/28/2018 10:17
The girl could have been kidnapped also.. Shame on d parents..
Neelam P.11/28/2018 09:22
Pta nahi kaise parents h shamefull
Gurmeen K.11/28/2018 08:25
Sad see this
पिंकी स.11/28/2018 07:24
😡
Asiya A.11/28/2018 06:37
Shameless mother
Asma S.11/28/2018 06:32
😳😳😳😳 they should be punished. Hidayat bas se kaam nahi chalega. I feel sorry for the baby. I can’t leave my baby alone in the room also. How could they do this. 😡😡😡😡😡
Kah A.11/28/2018 02:59
Risk of kidnapping is much higher than a hot car death during a winter night in India. Clearly, the parents didn’t give a shit!!
Pallavi K.11/28/2018 02:09
These type of parents gives very bad punishment .. Bcz they neglected their children .. why they gives birth to their child ?? If they don't look after their child ..
Prerna S.11/28/2018 01:49
They are lucky that they are in India, any other country and they would be behind bars.
Poorva A.11/27/2018 19:49
Money is causing brain damage... paisa aagaya dimag gaya ... 🤪🤪🤪
Dilfraz K.11/27/2018 19:00
Kaise yaar kisi bhi Rishte mai mohabbat nhi rhe had h
Tapashi B.11/27/2018 18:19
These parents should be booked for criminal negligence ...
Jugnu J.11/27/2018 11:47
Must watch
Lavanya S.11/27/2018 11:13
O God . Yesi laparwahi.yese logo ko bhagwan santaan na de.
John B.11/27/2018 09:58
Stopped blonde madar asshol don't return to madar Cearls
Neha S.11/27/2018 08:28
How foolish the parents were
Nishant B.11/27/2018 05:19
Asshole parents and absolute stupidity