This Young Trans Doctor Has An Inspiring Story

Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju doesn’t care what names you have called her in the past. She only insists that now you call her doctor. One of Karnataka’s first trans women medical doctor's life is an essay in overcoming the odds that seemed forever stacked against her. Here is her story.

21/11/2020 4:27 PM
  • 613.5K
  • 400

324 comments

  • Priya T.
    9 hours

    I really appreciate, whatever you choose is your personal matter, the most important thing is that you have become something useful for others

  • Ritu L.
    11 hours

    Good on her for standing for herself and getting educated.

  • Bhawana M.
    13 hours

    Awesome!

  • Divya M.
    14 hours

    More power to you !! ❤️

  • Anamika N.
    15 hours

    U r beautiful n strong n so r ur ideas n intentions ❤️

  • Nitin S.
    16 hours

    Happy for u and respect 🙏

  • Jaikala G.
    16 hours

    We all are living a permutation and combination of life or lives and recombinations too! So live life fully

  • Susanna G.
    16 hours

    More power to you doc💪🙏🥰

  • Amrit S.
    19 hours

    We are proud of you, you have become an example for other transgenders as well..all the best and we love the transgender community

  • Dolly S.
    21 hours

    People need to focus on their own life and stop intervening into other’s life. This is a very beautiful World, we are suffering because of each other actions. Dr. Trinetra’s you shouldn’t worry with what people say, we cannot stop them for that is who they are. You’re truly blessed and you are beautiful. Live your life to the fullest 🙏❤️🙏🙏

  • Binita H.
    21 hours

    Loved every word you said so inspirational God always bless you keep going be strong fulfill your wishes👏👏👍👍

  • Dharitri N.
    21 hours

    That's how one should take revenge! Keep shining!

  • Pearl D.
    a day

    Salute your courage,outspokenness and achievement.🙏🌹

  • Louie C.
    a day

    Congratulations my dear..

  • Lara L.
    a day

    ❤❤❤

  • Sai R.
    a day

    Great dear proud of you

  • Lalita I.
    a day

    More power to you, girl - Dr. Trinetra!

  • Guinea A.
    a day

    I am so proud of you, Dr. Trinetra!

  • Rosalind M.
    a day

    Great... Be happy. Be braver...Be Beautiful... Be blessed. Be Bright.

  • Rel A.
    a day

    This is not an inspiration. This is wrong.

