This Young Trans Doctor Has An Inspiring Story
Dr. Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju doesn’t care what names you have called her in the past. She only insists that now you call her doctor. One of Karnataka’s first trans women medical doctor's life is an essay in overcoming the odds that seemed forever stacked against her. Here is her story.
21/11/2020 4:27 PM
- 613.5K
- 14.5K
- 400
324 comments
Priya T.9 hours
I really appreciate, whatever you choose is your personal matter, the most important thing is that you have become something useful for others
Ritu L.11 hours
Good on her for standing for herself and getting educated.
Bhawana M.13 hours
Awesome!
Divya M.14 hours
More power to you !! ❤️
Anamika N.15 hours
U r beautiful n strong n so r ur ideas n intentions ❤️
Nitin S.16 hours
Happy for u and respect 🙏
Jaikala G.16 hours
We all are living a permutation and combination of life or lives and recombinations too! So live life fully
Susanna G.16 hours
More power to you doc💪🙏🥰
Amrit S.19 hours
We are proud of you, you have become an example for other transgenders as well..all the best and we love the transgender community
Dolly S.21 hours
People need to focus on their own life and stop intervening into other’s life. This is a very beautiful World, we are suffering because of each other actions. Dr. Trinetra’s you shouldn’t worry with what people say, we cannot stop them for that is who they are. You’re truly blessed and you are beautiful. Live your life to the fullest 🙏❤️🙏🙏
Binita H.21 hours
Loved every word you said so inspirational God always bless you keep going be strong fulfill your wishes👏👏👍👍
Dharitri N.21 hours
That's how one should take revenge! Keep shining!
Pearl D.a day
Salute your courage,outspokenness and achievement.🙏🌹
Louie C.a day
Congratulations my dear..
Lara L.a day
❤❤❤
Sai R.a day
Great dear proud of you
Lalita I.a day
More power to you, girl - Dr. Trinetra!
Guinea A.a day
I am so proud of you, Dr. Trinetra!
Rosalind M.a day
Great... Be happy. Be braver...Be Beautiful... Be blessed. Be Bright.
Rel A.a day
This is not an inspiration. This is wrong.