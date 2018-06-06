UP Minister's Test-Tube Baby Remark Sparks Outcry

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma made a comment about the Hindu goddess Sita that raised eyebrows.
Muhammed I.07/04/2018 17:09
They r not only fool but also typical ignorants, illiterates & psychologically ill people.
Ghanshyam T.07/04/2018 08:28
Proud of you UP you have voted for yet another idiot...
Sheetal R.07/04/2018 07:10
tum sab UP wale aise kyun ho ? 😐
Prashant M.07/04/2018 05:46
Ha or aise bhosdiwle ande me se nikle the
Amaan A.07/04/2018 04:35
Vikaas kay maaray
Roopesh K.07/04/2018 04:34
What's wrong with his comment we all theorise and bring together past and science. Moreover its his opinion he's not forcing it on anyone. And for F*cks sake don't make it polotical.
Shyam R.07/04/2018 04:28
OK HOW JESUS BORN .
Prachanda P.07/04/2018 03:54
Someone who tried to think differently, logically, and he gets a complaint filed in court. Yet Indian wants India to become a leading nation in Technology, how ironic is that 😂😂😂
Saif S.07/04/2018 02:13
All BJP ministers are high on weed
Ravi R.07/04/2018 00:57
Jisse Bharat ka history ache se nhi malum usse rajniti me jagah nhi milni chahiye 🙄😣🙄😣🙄
Sandeep S.07/04/2018 00:47
I think they are watching too much ANCIENT ALIENS on national geographic
Nikhil P.07/03/2018 20:45
Some comments are defending this.
Shruthi S.07/03/2018 20:05
🤦�it
Aviral S.07/03/2018 19:26
😙😂😂😂😂
Naren K.07/03/2018 16:39
Pagal
Arjun C.07/03/2018 13:13
Please don't mixed your political with our religious
Shabarish K.07/03/2018 12:38
Why can't he just keep his mouth shut?!!
Musheer U.07/03/2018 12:10
Yeh BJP Wale Kisi K Sage Nhi. Musalman To Musalman Apne Khudawun Ko Bhi Nhi Bakhshte. Imagine An India Without These Insane Rascals. Just Imagine
Satyendra V.07/03/2018 11:24
What is strange in there. No one's offended except few oldies. Hinduism always welcome such kind of discussion.
Jamz P.07/03/2018 10:35
Thug life😂