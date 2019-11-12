back

What Do Kids In School Around The World Eat?

From health concerns about India's mid-day meals to fast food favourites in American schools, here's how children are eating in schools around the world. 🍕🥗

11/12/2019 8:53 AM
  • 29.4k
  • 14

14 comments

  • Rahul S.
    11/17/2019 15:17

    Thank you children

  • Robin G.
    11/15/2019 04:08

    you please check kerala

  • Anuj N.
    11/13/2019 16:20

    Population control act??????? Kya socha Bhurat-Bhurat???????? 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜

  • Anuj N.
    11/13/2019 16:11

    Bhurat-Bhurat... 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨

  • Anuj N.
    11/13/2019 16:10

    Thanks a lot to Indians "Hum do ya hamari char(4) bacche kai HAZAAR".... That's the point????? Muh kholo.. Ya hidden politics hi karoge!??? 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨

  • Swati D.
    11/13/2019 15:25

    ..beware

  • Brut India
    11/13/2019 08:04

    Quality of mid day meals in India is often compromised, with the latest case of this being when children in a school in UP were served only salt with their rotis:

  • Rajdeep S.
    11/13/2019 04:30

    Thanks to our Indian politicians

  • Rehan S.
    11/13/2019 03:02

    It is fake according to andh bhakts 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ajay G.
    11/12/2019 16:18

    In India mid day meals is not serve for children, but for neta's ngo companies to snatch govt.funds in name of poor children

  • Jaswant S.
    11/12/2019 15:18

    With out pain there is no gain in Amritsar there is apigalwara in putligarh area started by a person Bhagat puran singh who came from pakistan and brought a child pingal means handicapped there they get meal and care no govt helps them he adoped a lady dr As his daughter who was looking after him kushwant singh the great writer prd. them .many who visit Amritsar know they get good food.

  • Pratik L.
    11/12/2019 13:31

    When I was in school,I take biscuit or a fruit......that's the best of all

  • Sarovar B.
    11/12/2019 12:02

    Interesting.. Hello team Brut, Can we share this video in our student's union (KVS) page?

  • Santa M.
    11/12/2019 10:14

    Hi Brut India this video is awesome.But this video kindly post to our beloved politicians.