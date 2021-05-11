back
When The Dead Washed Ashore In Bihar
People in Bihar's Chausa town panicked when they saw dozens of dead bodies, possibly of Covid victims, washed up on the Ganga's banks. Where did they come from? TW: Disturbing visuals.
11/05/2021 11:17 AM
70 comments
Latha V.19 minutes
This virus took away humanity and gave only suffering to the poor people
Jules M.32 minutes
Allahu Akbar
Nyla Z.42 minutes
Mother india how unfortunate 😥😥😥
Sumit P.an hour
dekh bhai dekh
Arun L.an hour
Who is to be blamed for this chaos ?
Rjsuner C.2 hours
Band karro be ..chutiyapa tumhara ..padelikhe unpadgawarooo
Philip J.2 hours
Wr are we as india walking towards ? Truly heart breaking to even imagine sights of sort😣💔. It is unforgivable for the govt. For not being prepared for the disaster even after repeated warnings .
Muzma C.2 hours
Aditi Dey
Aishwara S.3 hours
What are the authorities doing? This is extremely unsanitary, gross and disrespectful.
Dany D.3 hours
Modi - Yogi Magic 😁
Vinod K.3 hours
Modi ji Bihar me Ganga swachh ho rahi hey
Muthanna S.3 hours
Years ago what I had heard from those who visited Varanasi, they wud hit a dead body whenever they immersed their head in the Ganga river and got up! So many half burnt bodies dragged from the pyre and chucked into the river. After the clean Ganga mission was it just a cosmetic change whenever the vips visited, none in the media reported the changed/ improved status. Now in the covid times perhaps the whole system has gone topsy turvy and is a field day for all the negatively conditioned media.
Hervé F.3 hours
Sad for what is happening in India. People die with indifference. Politicians are not efficients, are useless. May India stays strong and blessed 💪🏾
Samarasam C.3 hours
Clean India
Souvik N.3 hours
era to westbengal er media na,,, ei ghotona tay shobai yogi ke chichi kor6e,, lojja nai toder tai shib jene bujhe defend kore ja66ish!! Humanity bole ki6u nei toder! Sheta bujhiye dili, vul ke vul bolar o guts nei,, party dekhe judge korish!! Shotti e pitty hoy toder mto fake nationalist der dekhe
Entajul H.4 hours
Keva naturopathy health KEVA silver plus apnaye Call 8348415631
Sainik S.4 hours
It’s seems to be so bad.
Danish K.4 hours
https://youtu.be/spNwzTYJJuw
Neelam P.4 hours
When Humanity is loss end is near
Sabiha S.4 hours
Modi had no children Yogi had no children they don’t feel the pain of the families been destroyed due to false ideology of demonized values of life humanity justice fake nationalism control tyranny get united to get rid of BJP oppression injustice brutality atrocities against humanity and save India truth justice and humanity will prevail at the end