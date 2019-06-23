You Don't Want Children? WHAT?!

Shikha Chauhan doesn't want children. And people just won't leave her alone about it. 😡
Sheetal K.08/10/2019 18:15
Totally 👍
Lauralee H.08/01/2019 20:02
Who wants to bring kids into this shitty world anyways!
Pranjali P.07/28/2019 23:42
ye main Kya dekh rahi hoon!
Rafi M.07/28/2019 16:48
Selfish
Sonoo M.07/27/2019 21:53
It’s her choice none of anybody else’s business !Our traditions and norms are fine up to a point.Her husband does not mind do what’s the problem ? All children ideally should be wanted to enjoy a beautiful relationship with their parent/s
Malvika B.07/24/2019 03:03
This is a very normal thing to not wanting to have a kid. But in a conservative and backward society like India. Where the children are indoctrinated from childhood till being adults to not make any decisions of their own. They even can't decide whom to marry and what career to choose 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Then why do women expect other people to understand their life choices. Irony is. More than men . The women folk mock n ridicule their own kind. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
H L.07/23/2019 15:50
The poorest they are
Rubeena H.07/19/2019 10:22
me
Nirmal B.07/18/2019 16:00
Humko Ghanta Kono Farak Nhi Padta...
Nazia A.07/18/2019 10:55
I wasn't ever ready to have a baby UNTIL I had one. It was definitely my choice but somehow I felt I am not mature enough to bear a child and raise it. But once, I became a mother, I realized that a kid literally does change you a lot only to make you a better person. Definitely everyone has their personal choices but until and unless you face or get something you won't realize its value.
Nehzat S.07/17/2019 18:30
Its completely fine having your own choice and plans regarding ur life.... People now a days are less tolerating and accepting.... Feeling sorry regarding that gynaes uttering such ruthless words to u, its none of their job to judge...
Arfeena J.07/17/2019 08:46
its a blessing to hv a child bt wt really bothers is that in todays world value of being human is nothing especially in india were mob lynching, rapes, deaths nd discrimination over the name of religion etc is like a new trend...so in dt way this lady is actually doing ryt....👍
Nikitha K.07/15/2019 05:07
Having and not having children is a personal choice. I respect her choice.
Saajan K.07/14/2019 04:38
It their choices.....either they want kids or not....but i agree that after marriage the biggest gift in life is child.......whom we will love the most like angel........and that child willl give us more love than we expect.like the way my mom and dad love me i love my brother sister...the same way i love them more....No couple in this world be complete without child......
Snehal K.07/13/2019 10:11
First the society/parents pressurize u to get married. Once u r married they will bug u to have kids and once u have a kid they will again irritate u to a sibling for ur child. It's a never ending vicious circle. Why do people interfere with others lives?
Rajani07/13/2019 04:20
Why force someone to have kids. Why people go judgemental and keep poking into someone's life. They come up with suggestions and advices even when not asked. Please give them space to plan as per their life's, let them decide about kids. Peacefully don't force them.
Neena M.07/13/2019 04:20
I think that's totally fine.. if you don't want to have kids! I m on her side.
Tharika T.07/13/2019 04:15
Humans are predators meant to stalk, hunt, survive at all costs. Predators are not designed to be nice. This world is not enough for the existing humans. You can bring new humans into this and show them how fucked up our world is so they also go into depression like you and wonder why they were born into this shit hole.
Mansoor S.07/13/2019 02:17
Rajeev S.07/12/2019 04:02
Secular India needs more people like them😂😂😂