back
16-Year-Old Swede Has a Message for Modi
"Dear Mr. Modi..." Greta Thunberg has a message for the Prime Minister on climate responsibility. The 16-year-old is a climate activist who has inspired thousands of young people worldwide to fight climate change. She spoke to Brut India about her goal of saving the planet.🌏🔥✊
02/19/2019 11:29 AMupdated: 02/19/2019 11:37 AM
- 1.1m
- 9.9k
- 527
422 comments
Rohit T.3 days
Modhi isn't good man..Sow the indian "North est news" what he doing..all indian people Call him 'Desh Drohi' Modhi
Chaitanyarao M.11/14/2019 02:40
These westerners are narcissist about India. I think She even does not know when and where the industrialization had started in the world. How much the westerners had spoilt the world and created global warming. Does this global warming existed 200 years before? Before questioning other countries especially USA and UN need to recheck their position?
Karthick P.09/26/2019 14:17
This was posted by 'Brut America' as a message to President Trump some 7 months ago, why are you re-peddling this as a narrative against PM Modi?
Swapnil C.09/26/2019 12:44
There is a fine line between being honest and rude.
Shalini S.09/24/2019 16:46
Why could you not sit for protest on a Sunday or Saturday when there is no school! Why to bunk the school?!
Stella M.09/24/2019 01:49
So true! All those developed countries are investing billions for Space research but nothing for our planet.. that same planet which kept our existence since evolution or since the beginning of homo sapiens
Saiprasad R.08/04/2019 18:32
You don't no anything about india Greta thunberg
Rosemary W.05/31/2019 13:43
Stop brainwashing kids. It’s child abuse.
Vitoria R.05/20/2019 22:05
We have lots of problems because of them.
Nikhil A.05/17/2019 10:18
The girl was trolled
Tarak S.05/09/2019 15:35
If she really cares , she should give this lecture to the countries who polluted the environment and also to the country who are biggest polluter . I am sure she is another Malala in the making .
Vicky S.05/01/2019 01:24
Transforming anger into action is ignorance, lack of wisedom, in modren word it is terrorism. Transforming anger into joy is blessing, love, in Modern word we call it creativity. If people are joyful the world can be a paradise climate can be remedy, nectar. This is the way we Indian think and act. we do not transform anger into action and action into war.. you go to mental doctor
Vicky S.05/01/2019 01:20
Transforming anger into action is ignorance, lack of wisedom, in modren word it is terrorism. Transforming anger into joy is blessing, love, in Modern word we call it creativity. If people are joyful the world can be a paradise climate can be remedy, nectar.
Vikramjeet S.04/25/2019 21:28
He is already a failure.
Som T.04/23/2019 21:27
Environmental awareness and activity is neglible if not mostly on paper.....India has major issues other than this..I doubt until a miracle hapens,anything happens here unfortunately.
Swaroop S.04/18/2019 15:15
Everyone who is talking shit here listen a young girl who went and sat outside her government on the street at the age when we were not even coherent taking time out of her education , fighting for what's right when there were no camera no one knew who this girl was ... She was there in the cold fighting for OUR planet... who does something like that @ that age ? Now we know who , that's this young girl right here ... U wanna talk about right way of speech when someone (the planet) is dying ... This is not the time for sugar coating so u sissies can digest a straight up FACT but a child ... Ur ego is what's talking but ur self is begging inside for change ...
Swaroop S.04/18/2019 15:07
She is the voice of mother nature taking back to all you men/ women in power who can supposedly do something
David D.03/29/2019 00:29
Just think...all these folk complaining on here didn't have anything in common with Greta but now they do! The Truth hurts doesn't it.
Sarupa R.03/22/2019 07:25
Setukgh
Sarupa R.03/22/2019 07:25
तक़प रदपप