5 Creative Protest Tactics in Hong Kong

Laser pointers. Singing. Traffic cones. Hong Kong protests are using several creative tactics and tools during their ongoing demonstrations.

08/20/2019 3:03 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:55 PM
34 comments

  • Nicolas P.
    06/17/2020 16:44

    aqui aparece brevemente su funcionalidad

  • Murty G.
    09/03/2019 00:54

    Still bbc and communist international media doesn’t talk of this only talks India because afraid of China

  • Rajat B.
    08/29/2019 04:29

    Indians too have swag. We don't need protection equipments. Only a white handkerchief does the trick. The only issue mom shouldn't see us in public 😁

  • Zolo K.
    08/23/2019 22:11

    Free Hong Kong....

  • Freedom C.
    08/23/2019 18:56

    https://www.facebook.com/296415670445140/posts/2424626260957393/

  • Silas R.
    08/22/2019 05:17

    Stay strong

  • Edwin J.
    08/21/2019 20:41

    Well i hope you guys succeed.... This is the power when everyone stands together ✌️

  • Hatsumi K.
    08/21/2019 09:13

    𝙷𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚊, 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚙 𝚋𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚔𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚙𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚙𝚙𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚜 𝚊𝚜 𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚕 (𝚖𝚢 𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚝𝚛𝚢). 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝚞𝚜 𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎.🙏🇵🇭 🇭🇰

  • Harry G.
    08/21/2019 08:00

    Long live Democracy

  • Faraz K.
    08/21/2019 04:08

    Israeli propaganda

  • Venkataramana G.
    08/20/2019 23:07

    Who is Financing?

  • Rowl R.
    08/20/2019 17:26

    https://m.facebook.com/groups/827618137260274?view=permalink&id=2609686015720135

  • Georgy R.
    08/20/2019 16:37

    Lol chineese idiots just lectured india to let go of kashmir and they want hong kong...the irony.... And i think china should have HK...stand united rather than getting forgotten as a small country...

  • Anurag S.
    08/20/2019 15:36

    Free hongkong

  • Alex J.
    08/20/2019 15:00

    Who said left is democratic?

  • Gayatri V.
    08/20/2019 14:31

    I have never seen this kind of huge protest in my life. May they get what they deserve and are fighting for.

  • Dipam P.
    08/20/2019 13:57

    China can't solve his own democracy and barking India for Kashmir😂😂

  • Raaju K.
    08/20/2019 13:46

    And China India 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Uma S.
    08/20/2019 12:24

    Fight for the freedom !!! We Tamil people did the same for Jallikattu to be saved

  • Sanju S.
    08/20/2019 12:13

    And their leader helps pakistan in UNSC about kashmir issue and what about their Hongkong!!!

