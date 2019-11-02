back
A Drug Raid On Coimbatore Elephants
A mother and her young son were out to have a good time. But forest officials stepped in and escorted them home. 🐘
02/09/2019 12:32 PMupdated: 08/27/2020 11:50 AM
6 comments
Sushant G.02/11/2019 21:31
sabki apni trip hai
Brut India02/11/2019 15:05
While these elephants like palmyra branches, others are getting smashed on spoiled molasses. http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/66759877.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
Md M.02/11/2019 07:10
ganja ganja
HarAngad C.02/10/2019 03:13
Sahiba Saluja Guleria
Akshay P.02/09/2019 18:32
4 lakdi Palmyra, kaam mera roj ka.....
Yoni C.02/09/2019 14:29
Just like a Cow is Hindhoo's MOTHER...Similarly GANESH (Elephant) is their Baghwaan… Why cant they leave the elephants alone.. Let them rampage, cause havoc and destruction even kill peoples. After all its a cruel to deny your Bhagwaan his meal.. One law for Cows another law for Elephants...NO LAWS For Non Hindhoo's...Just kill them all randomly.