A Drug Raid On Coimbatore Elephants

A mother and her young son were out to have a good time. But forest officials stepped in and escorted them home. 🐘

02/09/2019 12:32 PMupdated: 08/27/2020 11:50 AM
6 comments

  • Sushant G.
    02/11/2019 21:31

    sabki apni trip hai

  • Brut India
    02/11/2019 15:05

    While these elephants like palmyra branches, others are getting smashed on spoiled molasses. http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/66759877.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

  • Md M.
    02/11/2019 07:10

    ganja ganja

  • HarAngad C.
    02/10/2019 03:13

    Sahiba Saluja Guleria

  • Akshay P.
    02/09/2019 18:32

    4 lakdi Palmyra, kaam mera roj ka.....

  • Yoni C.
    02/09/2019 14:29

    Just like a Cow is Hindhoo's MOTHER...Similarly GANESH (Elephant) is their Baghwaan… Why cant they leave the elephants alone.. Let them rampage, cause havoc and destruction even kill peoples. After all its a cruel to deny your Bhagwaan his meal.. One law for Cows another law for Elephants...NO LAWS For Non Hindhoo's...Just kill them all randomly.

