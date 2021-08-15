back
Are Your Favourite Childhood Authors Controversial?
From Enid Blyton to JK Rowling, they delighted us with their words. But what happens when they advocate problematic views?
6 comments
Rajesh S.3 days
Good evening
Sana K.3 days
Grew up reading enid blyton... Enjoyed reading ... Had an early start to the world of reading.... Reading helped in my life... Nd back then we had simpler minds and simple thoughts... I pity this generation who has such burdens nd media bombarding everyone to think and feel a certain way...
Vishnu E.4 days
LOL things change, these authors did what was the norm back in the time antisemitism from Roland Dahl is the only clear cut incident I could see. You can purge them out of history if you feel like but really it doesn't change anything. What it does show is how far societies have come since the release of their books which is not dependent on their work.
Soumik M.4 days
Get a flipping grip on your life instead of being offended by everything under the Sun, you're a speck of nothingness compared to the whole gargantuan universe, you are not special.
Reuben B.4 days
Today even all religious books and texts could be seen to be racist, discriminatory and transphobic to some extent too.
Brut India6 days
To publish or not to publish? The ‘Cancel culture’ debate raises questions about profits vs. morality at publishing houses. But what's winning? https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jun/03/if-publishers-become-afraid-were-in-trouble-publishings-cancel-culture-debate-boils-over