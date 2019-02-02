back
Bengaluru Sets Sanitary Pads World Record
More than 10,000 sanitary pads and a world record! Watch history getting made at the 62nd All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Bengaluru.
01/16/2019 2:56 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:36 AM
Dhanusha D.02/02/2019 18:47
Instead they could have donated the pads directly to rural women who are in dire need of it. What a waste of money!
Bulbul B.02/01/2019 18:17
👏👏👏
Shubham J.01/30/2019 09:27
Matlab world record ke liye ab kuch bhi chutiyapa karoge. Baad me use socially beneficial bataoge.. Waah bc
Sreeja S.01/24/2019 10:35
When will they ever promote menstrual cups like this. :| It's been 3 years since I spent a single penny on pads. :( business
Neelam S.01/23/2019 17:02
You people did it for record! Better was distributing among needy people rather than wasting in such activities.
Soutrish M.01/22/2019 10:01
Koi kaam dhandha nahi hoga
Harshala P.01/22/2019 08:56
For how she said "females"
Sounak B.01/20/2019 13:06
AWESOME just see
Monali P.01/16/2019 19:17
👍
Lalit K.01/16/2019 12:51
Itni badi pad kisi insaan ke liye banaye ho ya kisi danav ke liye
Brut India01/16/2019 11:47
Organisers say the event was not just a media stunt: the pads were later donated to girls in government schools. http://indiaaheadnews.com/south-india/karnataka/bengaluru-longest-line-of-sanitary-pads-created-to-raise-awareness-for-menstrual-hygiene-309903
Shaunak K.01/16/2019 10:29
This is like timepass for jobless snowflakes 😂😂😂 totally useless
Aleena S.01/16/2019 09:46
a productive initiative,..I SUPPORT,...
Nitish H.01/16/2019 08:56
They can use that money to educate village woman, goes to a village give them some free pad and tell them the importance of it. They can also collect some money. But, No left adopted 3rd wave feminism isn't about women its about fame and lots of lots of cringe. But, there is hope. 2 volunteer group here did these things and keep doing this. And, it's seems to be success.
Harsh T.01/16/2019 08:44
What a waste? Why do people do random as fuck shit just to prove a point to the people who already get it? Putting all that money into teaching few village women about sanitation and health would have been more useful
Nikhil A.01/16/2019 08:00
Did Twinkle Khanna send hers? The padwoman
Alia A.01/16/2019 06:21
Maybe they could have donated all those instead of doing this? But hey, that's just my opinion.
Aurele O.01/16/2019 05:39
I may be missing the point, but I really don't understand that how laying around (albeit beautifully and setting the world record) is going to help rural India! Yeah it's getting the media attention and everything, but what has the poor got to do with it