back
Bill Gates' Big "No" To Sharing Vaccine Recipes
Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates surprisingly said he didn't think vaccine makers should share their formulas with other countries, citing safety risks.
04/05/2021 2:57 PM
- 273K
- 2.6K
- 343
- 3:51
306 comments
Sumit C.a day
Vaccine pantents need to be waived off for the humanity. Whether bill gates wants it or he doesn't
Lim B.a day
q
Shakun T.2 days
We Indians are capable enough to produce or invent new vaccines ,we don't need your formulas
Suman P.2 days
Those who r accusing him... r actually jealous of him n will never understand his point of view
Suman P.2 days
He is right...
Nehaan A.2 days
I think he's the mastermind behind this Virus-19, first spread virus than create a Vaccine & by not giving its accessibility to the Whole World to fight pandemic means he all wants to earn alone on the cost of lives of people loosing all over the World.
Aisha S.2 days
Ay bill give a good amount now u r free
Vijith M.2 days
May be real thing is world population..
Rafat A.2 days
Seriously...you don't show us why he said no?
Navin P.2 days
Well, he is not wrong!
Ram C.2 days
🖕
Jed F.3 days
My medical degree has as much credentials as this plug.
Aronno M.3 days
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1163930720697033/?ref=share
Tauzeeh D.3 days
Take a look kids this is what people sound like when they don't know what they're talking about and are putting their greed above people's lives.
Pragati P.3 days
Keep ur formula to urselfBILL GATES. And give all doses of vaccine to ur family. God bless u
Krisztina N.3 days
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/business/jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates.amp.html
Arkaprabho K.3 days
When somebody says something politically incorrect.... People lose their minds.
Gowrishankar G.3 days
It should not be just viewed as , he has got something and isn't giving it to the world. Vaccines are something sensitive which can't be handled by anyone and everyone.What if it falls to the wrong hands?
Suraj A.3 days
He is absolutely right. There are copyrights, tenders etc in place. Better to produce more and sell it than sharing recipes
David F.3 days
If you listen to Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Michael Yeadon, Dr Geert Vanden Bosshe and Dr Dolores Cahill the COVID-19 Vaccines are more dangerous than the disease.