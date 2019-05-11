back
Bodhgaya Flowers Turned Into Organic Dye
Watch how this famous Bodhgaya temple turns its flowers into organic dye. It’s used to colour garments which are then sold around the world. 🌼
09/27/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 11:25 AM
- 434.9k
- 11.5k
- 267
221 comments
Deepmalasingh11/05/2019 10:17
Its amazing
Jayashree S.10/31/2019 15:33
Superb initiative .
Ashwini S.10/21/2019 16:21
Wat great work. Feel ashamed that I am not doing anything useful work for society
Aarchana V.10/19/2019 04:50
Wow superb idea in order to bring waste from best
Vanamala D.10/18/2019 14:37
👍
Shalini B.10/18/2019 05:17
Wow. Hope every temple in India practice this technique.
Ratna M.10/18/2019 05:16
Why can't it be followed in Tirupati Balaji temple?
Jyoti J.10/18/2019 02:31
Very good initiative
Kothakota S.10/17/2019 15:11
Good idea. Giving some employment
Kajal K.10/17/2019 13:15
Wow what a idea , such a good use of the used flowers.
Sridevi M.10/16/2019 18:21
Awesum idea
Ranju B.10/16/2019 06:37
superb wow just wow ...
Stuty K.10/15/2019 18:08
Very nice
Sree H.10/15/2019 10:06
Superb idea of not wasting temple flowers
Shobha K.10/14/2019 13:02
Great job 👍
Bhumika K.10/14/2019 10:20
Wavvv impressive
Manju P.10/13/2019 06:50
Great 👍🏻 How can we find the garments -Their brand name ?
Shilpa P.10/13/2019 05:34
very good nd innovative it should be implemented globally...
Maggie M.10/12/2019 15:51
Very interesting
Kun C.10/10/2019 21:08
Nice I really appreciate your idea