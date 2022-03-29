back
Decoding Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis
India has extended a $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of a severe economic crisis. Here's what pushed the island nation on the verge of bankruptcy...
29/03/2022 5:27 PM
Rahul T.4 hours
Sri Lankan terrorist has killed the Rajiv Gandhi sir That's why he is going with them to make propaganda like kashmiri files
Dhakshayani D.9 hours
Tamil genocide KARMA striking back
Vijay S.9 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 fellows wanted to go with China
Kessaven S.9 hours
That why tiger was fighting for independence
Jemmy J.11 hours
APNA bhi number aayega ...modi hai tho mumkin hai🤣🤣
Nilav N.17 hours
Sri Lanka needs World Bank Relief now !!! They need to mortgage and give administration to international agencies till it revives !!! System should work in similar lines like in case of any heavy credit
Manmit S.18 hours
Very major situation
Omkar M.18 hours
India isn't shooting down distressed Srilankans. Our government will surely provide them temporary relief. Whereas, Srilankan military were killing Tamilnadu fishermen when they were crossing the sea border sometimes intentionally, sometimes unintentionally. Hope, Sri Lankan government understand humanity this time.
Johnny D.18 hours
When monks run a government and kill their own Muslims civilians this is bound to happen
محمد ع.19 hours
PAKISTANIYO ANKHAY KHOLO OR APNY ASAL DUSHMAN CHINA KO PEHCHANO ....😊
Biplab D.19 hours
Srilanka should call his Chinese counterparts because they rely on China than India
Ashok C.21 hours
China gift enjay srilank
Rohit G.21 hours
5 billion dollars @ 6 percent was way too high . Chinese uses the same technique of giving loan and then occupying land. Done same thing in Africa too
Angoo B.a day
They can thank China for the outstanding loans
Hitesh J.a day
This will be the future of Pakistan as they been drowned under Chinese debit
Maneram M.a day
If there are less people in the world there would be less demand we need to bring the earth population to 2 billion
Ram S.a day
God bless them
Nandan K.a day
those who are guessing and comparing that India will face the same fate are so much phobic of current government that their views become prejudice. The next number is of Pakistan in may be 2 or 3 years
Satya B.a day
All credit goes to china
Abdullah C.a day
yahi chalta raha tu soon pakistan ma bhi