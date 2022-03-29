back

Decoding Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis

India has extended a $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of a severe economic crisis. Here's what pushed the island nation on the verge of bankruptcy...

70 comments

  • Rahul T.
    4 hours

    Sri Lankan terrorist has killed the Rajiv Gandhi sir That's why he is going with them to make propaganda like kashmiri files

  • Dhakshayani D.
    9 hours

    Tamil genocide KARMA striking back

  • Vijay S.
    9 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 fellows wanted to go with China

  • Kessaven S.
    9 hours

    That why tiger was fighting for independence

  • Jemmy J.
    11 hours

    APNA bhi number aayega ...modi hai tho mumkin hai🤣🤣

  • Nilav N.
    17 hours

    Sri Lanka needs World Bank Relief now !!! They need to mortgage and give administration to international agencies till it revives !!! System should work in similar lines like in case of any heavy credit

  • Manmit S.
    18 hours

    Very major situation

  • Omkar M.
    18 hours

    India isn't shooting down distressed Srilankans. Our government will surely provide them temporary relief. Whereas, Srilankan military were killing Tamilnadu fishermen when they were crossing the sea border sometimes intentionally, sometimes unintentionally. Hope, Sri Lankan government understand humanity this time.

  • Johnny D.
    18 hours

    When monks run a government and kill their own Muslims civilians this is bound to happen

  • محمد ع.
    19 hours

    PAKISTANIYO ANKHAY KHOLO OR APNY ASAL DUSHMAN CHINA KO PEHCHANO ....😊

  • Biplab D.
    19 hours

    Srilanka should call his Chinese counterparts because they rely on China than India

  • Ashok C.
    21 hours

    China gift enjay srilank

  • Rohit G.
    21 hours

    5 billion dollars @ 6 percent was way too high . Chinese uses the same technique of giving loan and then occupying land. Done same thing in Africa too

  • Angoo B.
    a day

    They can thank China for the outstanding loans

  • Hitesh J.
    a day

    This will be the future of Pakistan as they been drowned under Chinese debit

  • Maneram M.
    a day

    If there are less people in the world there would be less demand we need to bring the earth population to 2 billion

  • Ram S.
    a day

    God bless them

  • Nandan K.
    a day

    those who are guessing and comparing that India will face the same fate are so much phobic of current government that their views become prejudice. The next number is of Pakistan in may be 2 or 3 years

  • Satya B.
    a day

    All credit goes to china

  • Abdullah C.
    a day

    yahi chalta raha tu soon pakistan ma bhi

