Dispeling Muslim Stereotypes With The "Riz Test"
Muslim actors are sick of playing "terrorists" — and a test named after actor Riz Ahmed is a clever way to dispel these harmful labels. 👊🏽
07/31/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 3:10 PM
31 comments
Viswa T.08/13/2019 13:48
Forget and enjoy bomb blasts is what mean..
Virjesh M.08/06/2019 04:06
The only reason of muslim people getting roles of terrorists is because people can't accept any other religion people as a terrorists. Although this should be called as stereotyping of them but it's also a harsh reality that most of the terrorist are linked with islamic countries and organization. I mean there are good islamic nations like Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Where they are more developed and welcoming everyone. But it's all like an old saying "a bad fish in pond make entire pond dirty" Only in this case pond is filled with many bad fishes and good fishes are few
Harish J.08/04/2019 10:01
Then who should do these peaceful role
Sisir B.08/01/2019 18:57
WELL ALL OVER THEY ARE THAT.
David S.08/01/2019 17:44
Why is this one religion among all the others are always in the headlines?They got enough from this world , they will not get more,so pls stop this bulls***. If their moto is to take this world it ain't gonna happen,time has come for all humans to leave earth.Rip.
Abhishek B.08/01/2019 17:43
Brut are u losted
Omkar K.08/01/2019 15:57
Brut India toh tum logo ki kyu jal rahi hai...
Amar S.08/01/2019 06:16
I agree with him Muslims are friends not foe
Sagnik G.08/01/2019 04:58
Here comes another sympathiser.
Sayyad A.08/01/2019 00:18
This is propaganda because they can justify their invasion of Muslim lands and steal their resources and freedom.
Shafique A.07/31/2019 22:08
Muslims victims and terrorists at the same time what a classification ,shame .
ttec E.07/31/2019 18:16
Wonder what doing these days.....
Vinu V.07/31/2019 15:22
Brutas . you stop your mis cellanious activities can help you not blocked . your count down starts. And for post we Indians don't have a problem.here Muslim hindu christian Bhai Bhai they know it's an Hindu rashtra.and hindu is not a religion so we all are proud Indian ,can take Islam, Christianity,parsi, what ever an individual want.no restrictions.unity in diversity.please don't brake that. please post something positive to all indians.if you have any hidden agenda you ll cry some day.because this is India,and we are here.all my brothers and sisters please comment something and others like and show them how we support each other (only for proud Indians). this is our country man.we are one.no mf can deviate us
Syed M.07/31/2019 14:04
It’s nit 60 per cent it’s all hundred per cent
Atul C.07/31/2019 12:07
Brut is wearing now elder brother kurta and younger brother pajama !
Farhan K.07/31/2019 11:02
By the way I like his acting in venam
Jon W.07/31/2019 10:14
So which religion will play jihadists? Or are we just going to ignore the fact they exist ?
Vikram S.07/31/2019 09:39
But questions is who is responsible for that... Why in terrorist group members r Muslims only? Why every terrorist group have Islamic name? I'm not against any religion but we have to take responsibility for our actions...
Rashmi T.07/31/2019 09:25
Its CALLED...DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER..😐😑😶
Pankaj B.07/31/2019 09:05
Arjun of serial Mahabharata is Muslim in real life.