back
Everything You Know About The NRC is Wrong
Thought you knew everything about the NRC in Assam? Here are some less-apparent facts that are now turning worrisome for the BJP after its high-pitched clamour to implement the controversial citizen identification exercise.
09/04/2019 2:58 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:35 PM
- 602.7k
- 1.7k
- 100
81 comments
Zympracoling G.09/21/2019 03:41
Vulval
Veer B.09/20/2019 20:32
Bangladeshio ko India se Bahar pheko
Ayon D.09/19/2019 17:16
Hii
Bikram K.09/19/2019 09:13
munnilal Yadav
Malik N.09/15/2019 18:42
Wah kya insaaf hai
Kumar K.09/15/2019 05:46
Govt,taje,good,decision
Budlang S.09/15/2019 04:32
Politics n religion r different
Binoda N.09/14/2019 14:07
Please see the definition of refugee according to U.N.O.
Naveen B.09/14/2019 05:22
Sahi..KADAM HAI....DISHA BHI SAHI HAI..WAQT LAGEGA DASHA BHI SAHI HOU JAAYEGI...
Dhyani K.09/14/2019 01:20
Hindu hin ya muslim ji videshi use last maar bahar karo, nahin to hind mahasagar me fenk do.
Manoj T.09/13/2019 17:22
The problem of illegal immigration is a problem for all of us. The aim of NRC is at weeding out the people who came to India ‘ILLEGALLY’ who are NOT citizens of India. Simply there is NO concept of taking away the citizenship from CITIZENS.
Santi P.09/12/2019 23:47
N. R. C. should be used before at least 50 years ago. I think it is most essential to rectify the citizenship those who are coming from outside that means out of Indian . It is most likely to important to rectify the citizenship in our state or out of India. Then the very citizenship would be given all facilities from our govt. Facilities especially in unemployment situations controlled.
Saleem09/12/2019 12:36
முட்டாள்களின் தீர்மானம்.
Upendra K.09/12/2019 10:59
Fuk
Masser A.09/12/2019 05:57
Bjp,rss Modi's terrorist group are against Muslims
Imma B.09/12/2019 03:01
No problem.
Bapi A.09/11/2019 18:24
NRC not put by BJP Government but it is done by supreme Court under cji Ranjan gogoi
Abulhussain H.09/11/2019 05:44
Hii
Prakash V.09/11/2019 03:42
Execept Islam&Christianitty 👎 no other Religion do conversations and reduce Other Religious Population
Prakash V.09/11/2019 03:39
Everybody knows whowmuch harm ISLAM doing to humanity all over the World.