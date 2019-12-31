back

Grandmother Aces Kerala Literacy Tests

"Too easy," says 96-year-old grandma, who got top scores on Kerala's literacy exam. She's never set foot in a school. 🤓

09/11/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:18 PM
  • 805.2k
  • 645

504 comments

  • Tiffany S.
    12/31/2019 16:49

    A hidden genius!

  • Noosh M.
    11/08/2019 09:01

    never to late

  • Priya T.
    11/07/2019 17:05

    Super

  • Kiran S.
    11/05/2019 10:38

    Salute

  • Jaswant S.
    11/01/2019 11:10

    At96scored98 iwish her very long life she will always score 100 out 100 cong.

  • Mansa S.
    10/27/2019 09:30

    😍

  • AR A.
    10/25/2019 04:54

    This exam to enter next life.

  • Neelam S.
    10/19/2019 19:35

    So inspiring grqndma

  • Jamsheed A.
    10/17/2019 21:07

    Number 1 Kerala 💕

  • Rajashree J.
    10/16/2019 06:28

    👏👏🙏🙏💐

  • Elisabeth W.
    10/14/2019 18:16

    Amazing woman. My congratulations to Amma!

  • Arjumand B.
    10/13/2019 09:37

    Congratulations....

  • Sarah U.
    10/13/2019 03:05

    Mind blowing

  • Manju S.
    10/12/2019 11:21

    Very inspiring

  • Moumita M.
    10/11/2019 19:16

    Very nice

  • Varsha C.
    10/11/2019 10:41

    Its a good example and a good means of motivation for ze future generation. It also symbolises zat learning never stops nor does it has any age limit.

  • Asha S.
    10/10/2019 10:18

    Exemplary!

  • Sagarika A.
    10/10/2019 06:50

    Amma 🙏👌👏👏👏

  • Deepti S.
    10/10/2019 05:33

    😊

  • Uma S.
    10/10/2019 03:31

    Excellent

