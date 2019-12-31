back
Grandmother Aces Kerala Literacy Tests
"Too easy," says 96-year-old grandma, who got top scores on Kerala's literacy exam. She's never set foot in a school. 🤓
09/11/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:18 PM
- 805.2k
- 18.1k
- 645
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
504 comments
Tiffany S.12/31/2019 16:49
A hidden genius!
Noosh M.11/08/2019 09:01
never to late
Priya T.11/07/2019 17:05
Super
Kiran S.11/05/2019 10:38
Salute
Jaswant S.11/01/2019 11:10
At96scored98 iwish her very long life she will always score 100 out 100 cong.
Mansa S.10/27/2019 09:30
😍
AR A.10/25/2019 04:54
This exam to enter next life.
Neelam S.10/19/2019 19:35
So inspiring grqndma
Jamsheed A.10/17/2019 21:07
Number 1 Kerala 💕
Rajashree J.10/16/2019 06:28
👏👏🙏🙏💐
Elisabeth W.10/14/2019 18:16
Amazing woman. My congratulations to Amma!
Arjumand B.10/13/2019 09:37
Congratulations....
Sarah U.10/13/2019 03:05
Mind blowing
Manju S.10/12/2019 11:21
Very inspiring
Moumita M.10/11/2019 19:16
Very nice
Varsha C.10/11/2019 10:41
Its a good example and a good means of motivation for ze future generation. It also symbolises zat learning never stops nor does it has any age limit.
Asha S.10/10/2019 10:18
Exemplary!
Sagarika A.10/10/2019 06:50
Amma 🙏👌👏👏👏
Deepti S.10/10/2019 05:33
😊
Uma S.10/10/2019 03:31
Excellent