How To Escape A Bear Without Panicking

Farhan B.3 days
That's how life is you can save yourself from many bad things by simply remaining calm and keep working on it.
Iqbal S.4 days
Brave boy Gb him
Ankur B.5 days
Bears don't hunt and kill humans but they are protective and territorial. They will fight viciously for their territory and attack anything trespassing. The boy had a close brush with death.
Mohit C.6 days
Sunando, can't you lodge a complaint with FB and get their page shut down.
Pankaj M.6 days
Hahahahah ... look 3D editing mate
Lalpeki R.06/01/2020 07:54
Wow, noted!
Vamsee K.06/01/2020 06:41
It’s smelling the cover filled with food in the boys’ hand
Sunando S.06/01/2020 04:47
Everyone please be aware that Brut India is a news site that steals content from others, edits it and publishes it trying to pass it off as it's own. Check out this video - . The content of this video was created by me using a remote camera and posted on my personal FB wall (https://www.facebook.com/thesunandosen/posts/10158250789338879?notif_id=1590870002857513¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif) as well as on the page of Tanhau which is my property. It has been used by Brut India without taking any consent from me and they have intentionally edited the footage to remove the details and distort the story. Other media houses have taken full permission from me, given credits and published the video in it's original form, for example https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892 Unfortunately, despite several people pointing out that the video content has been stolen, Brut India and Brut are not even bothered about replying to this.
Soham P.05/31/2020 05:16
Brut is doing an excellent work but try to keep things a bit fast and not to show the same clip again and again.
Imran A.05/31/2020 02:27
its shocking that someone was recording video instead of helping
Dibyarka C.05/30/2020 22:07
dom ache bhai
Mary S.05/30/2020 19:13
Why parents let there kid wander around
Ashik V.05/30/2020 18:46
😭
Atish A.05/30/2020 18:30
Brave kid
Ehtasham H.05/30/2020 16:06
https://www.facebook.com/1921938541259209/posts/2979290735523979/ ایکسکلیوسو ۔ میڈیکل کالیج کی ہندو طالبہ نمرتا چندانی ہلاکت معاملے کا وہ پہلو جو کہ آج تک کسی کے سامنے نہیں لایا جاسکا۔۔۔!!! EXCLUSIVE MISSING ARTICALS OF DEAD HINDU MEDICAL STUDENT NEMRITA CHANDANI.
Vee M.05/30/2020 12:04
Smart kid. He was shhhshhing his mom.
Sanyam D.05/30/2020 09:23
I just want to know who the hell was shooting video instead of helping😡
Nayan T.05/30/2020 07:40
Ya Allah!
Aryaman K.05/30/2020 06:58
He got more balls than most of the grown up out there.