Imran Khan Admits Pakistan Harboured Militants

Imran Khan just told the world something it already knew. 🤔

07/25/2019 11:47 AM
  • 251.8k
  • 331

Politics

284 comments

  • Imran S.
    10/22/2019 05:40

    Listen to it carefully.

  • Neeshee C.
    09/08/2019 09:30

    🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Nilesh M.
    08/29/2019 08:39

    Imran Khan is a joker

  • Pakala T.
    08/24/2019 06:48

    This is the truth pakisthan is terrorist country they r gave training to terrorist and killing people's but that mother fuckers blame India

  • Honey S.
    08/23/2019 10:10

    😆😆 He said in Afghanistan or Kashmir.....Brut India you are like your scum media.

  • Adi T.
    08/22/2019 12:13

    he is a great person but in wrong country

  • Yash A.
    08/20/2019 07:18

    Bass pakistan me isse he english aata hoga😂😂😂😂

  • Er R.
    08/20/2019 03:10

    Clean Bowled! How was that?

  • Er R.
    08/20/2019 03:10

    Porkistan is confused!

  • चौकीदार ब.
    08/20/2019 01:39

    तू साले पाकिस्तान को ले डूबेगा इम्रंड

  • எனதக் ர.
    08/19/2019 18:56

    Fuck boy to PM ~ a memorable journey

  • Nitin C.
    08/19/2019 17:11

    Admitting that pakistan is terroristan.

  • Samiuddin M.
    08/19/2019 15:29

    At least he isn't hiding the truth If there's one thing Tommy ji must learn, it is this...

  • Rohan l.
    08/19/2019 11:34

    He is a good person I want both our countries to be best friends🙏🙏

  • Sambeit M.
    08/19/2019 10:00

    Wise ass

  • Debdeep J.
    08/19/2019 06:20

    Iska Dimag bhi satak gya hai kya Last year kahan per bhai Apna Kaam koi kese bhul jata hai ???

  • Paul K.
    08/19/2019 04:22

    I hope the army doesn’t yell at him for disclosing all of their trade secrets.

  • Aldrin S.
    08/18/2019 19:04

    Don t beg... no food to eat to ur public. Pls for god sake don't.. because in Pakistan 80% could not speak English or understand.

  • Ayan C.
    08/18/2019 18:44

    Pakistan doesn't seem like a republic or any country at all. It's like a bunch of military and espionage guys running a government , with all other duty delegated to the provinces and provinces doing some basic minimal work . It's like the feudal times with some basic election.

  • T M.
    08/18/2019 16:06

    An honest politician. The world needed more people like him.