Imran Khan's Latest Statement On India: The Highlights

No talks with India, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while Jammu and Kashmir remains a union territory. Thoughts?

12/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 212.8K
  • 1K

966 comments

  • Amit G.
    4 hours

    Katora Khan .... Arbo se dollar toa nhi mile ab zakat ke chawl se kaam chlaao

  • Amit G.
    4 hours

    Chal be bhosidke....dollar nhi mile ab zakat ke chawl se kaam chla..

  • Eish N.
    5 hours

    We indians dont want to talk pakistan.why we should talk.pak should apply un resolution and leave kashmir remove there forces from there.we don't need pakistan for any thing.

  • Pramod P.
    5 hours

    😁😁😁😁😁

  • Renuka S.
    5 hours

    Shutup you scoundrel

  • Madhu S.
    6 hours

    1.Go to Google 2. Type Best toilet paper in the world 3. Thank me later 😂😂

  • Sharjeel A.
    7 hours

    Meanwhile in coronistan 😆

  • Sam A.
    7 hours

    Indian media needs to stope covering news on what Pakistan or China or middle eastern countries think about India. We will do what we wish, keep your nose out of our business (which they won’t), so at least Indian media should not give them any importance.

  • Venoth M.
    7 hours

    Arey bhai u sold Pakistan to China now y r u becoming a Dalaal for China world knows ur intentions term is getting over China baag jaoo nahi tho bhoot kitties hogi Pakistan people r only waiting for ur tenure to finish

  • Ravi R.
    7 hours

    Puppet of Xi Jingping..🤣🤣

  • Soupayan G.
    8 hours

    We don't Want Any Relation With Porkis

  • Minoshka M.
    8 hours

    He is such a SICK person in his head (PAKI P .M) that no sense in even talking about them , he has Sold his country to China !!😡😂😂

  • Jayasundara M.
    9 hours

    WE want to make sure of ur age

  • Soumyaranjan S.
    9 hours

    Bhikari sala

  • Rupesh S.
    9 hours

    Stop stealing others' land india Stop this

  • Salman K.
    10 hours

    Areh munafiko ,, mussalmano k nam pe dhabbe ho tum log, apne filistini bhaiyo k liye kuch karo pehle. Allah ne itni takat di kis liye , istemal karo uska.

  • SuMan G.
    10 hours

    Brut Pakistan name thik rahega iska. Shame on those who follow this shitty channel.

  • Priyank T.
    10 hours

    China is doing more harm to muslim . Converted mosques to toilets . None of the Muslim countries has guts to speak against it . Stop nonsense and do what china says or you will also vanish like China vanished your community

  • Sanjay S.
    10 hours

    Yaar tuna Apne mulk ko dekhle pehle.. China Ka spokesperson na ban.. Aapne ghabraana Nahin hai😂

  • Syeda S.
    10 hours

    ❤❤🇵🇰🇵🇰✌✌🙌🙌

