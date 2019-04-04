India in Canada's Dark Immigration Past

105 years ago, India was at the heart of one of Canada's darkest chapters in history.🇮🇳 🇨🇦🚢✋
229 comments
شیراز خ.4 days
Australia is doing same with refugees and no one can stop Australian Liberals Government not even UNITED NATION Shame Australia 🇦🇺
Fahim R.12/10/2019 04:09
Hindu in india is like snake. And now the venom reached to Kashmir. Such a stupid country is India.
Ibn J.12/10/2019 02:11
and stop the hell throwing hazardous waste on my country..the philippines
Ansar S.12/04/2019 03:22
https://www.facebook.com/Med.FreeMan/videos/126831550687641/
James J.12/02/2019 01:16
This world is ours why do need to isolate from one another and have territorial land knowing this land, this earth is for everybody coz God create this world where we can live freely
Piow F.12/01/2019 08:38
Pray for white
Monty S.12/01/2019 01:25
Fuck dam British
Jesus D.11/29/2019 12:40
Long live the INDIA very nice people I love their culture
Ikhide O.11/26/2019 12:54
https://youtu.be/chSFnCw0nXU
Hema A.11/24/2019 10:42
Indians should understand.
Sherry S.11/24/2019 06:17
Why are Punjabis always trying to immigrate. They even convert their names into English names. It's hilarious 😂.
Sravan B.11/24/2019 05:41
Guys don't follow this brunt , it's it's anti Indian
Vinu P.11/23/2019 11:42
British thought it was their priviledge to kill.
Ilco S.11/17/2019 08:37
So practically they were illegals and terrorists trying to enter a country and got turned back. Right decision by the Canadians at the time👍
Stefan P.11/16/2019 23:42
racism is alive and well no matter what
Frank M.11/16/2019 13:53
If the Canadian government feels it was an injustice not to let Indian illegal migrants to enter Canada and the need to apologize was required, then would it be too much to ask that the Canadian government apologize to the Italian-Canadians who were unjustly interned during WW2, many of whom were Canadian citizens?
Baljeet S.11/16/2019 08:11
That why Canada is great.
Clarence D.11/16/2019 01:39
I’m sure there was more to the story they’re not innocent ether lot of blood she’d in India
Warren M.11/16/2019 01:08
Why does the child have the biggest headdress?
Farooq B.11/15/2019 16:39
Only our courageous president can admit and apologize, he didn’t have too but he did it anyways, only a great nation like Canada would do such things