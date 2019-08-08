back
Is Prime Minister Modi Doing Enough on Climate Change?
Al Gore is a world-renowned climate activist, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and former vice-president of the United States. Here is what he told Brut India about Prime Minister Modi's efforts on climate change.
08/08/2019 12:18 PMupdated: 08/08/2019 1:32 PM
93 comments
Rochan D.10/05/2019 16:27
Kapees S.08/11/2019 05:42
A Big NO. One thing Climate change is real but when Ambani or Adani need land, or Adani take over protected Forest then it becomes joke. Only thing I hate about this govt is that only. Discrimination between few Super rich and rest of nation.
Ahilya C.08/10/2019 09:53
Kerba A.08/09/2019 23:04
Sk A.08/09/2019 19:14
Yashvir M.08/09/2019 15:36
Paul B.08/09/2019 15:33
Swetank S.08/09/2019 15:25
Faith B.08/09/2019 15:21
Rounak S.08/09/2019 15:16
It's better to do action rather than showing own reaction and we believe in action not reactions . . .
Ishita J.08/09/2019 14:54
Shri K.08/09/2019 14:51
Uttam D.08/09/2019 14:43
Rajiv S.08/09/2019 14:42
Vanlalpeki J.08/09/2019 14:29
My reaction ❤️ wasn't for the Modi praise..but for the rest of this video where young people are taking up the task to change and make the difference.
Ashfak A.08/09/2019 14:24
Sonam D.08/09/2019 13:47
truly we r changing,wer r da streams,rivers,pond in ur state,in meghalaya i can show u some of da stream wer u wudnt blieve it xist b4 bt nw NOTHING, n forests,u wil c only a storey house dat also very compacts n so n so on,.God bless,amen.
Sonam D.08/09/2019 13:36
true we r changing,coal has been used fr thousand of year bt only nw it s affected,Y...?
Rupesh P.08/09/2019 13:35
Gopal B.08/09/2019 13:33
