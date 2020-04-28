back
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
The island of Hokkaido was the first in Japan to be hit by Covid-19. But by mid-March, the lockdown was lifted. Almost a month later, it went back to a state of quarantine. As India nears the end of its lockdown, here is a story of caution from Japan’s second Covid-19 wave.
04/28/2020 4:57 AM
18 comments
Bahuleyan K.04/30/2020 09:20
This should be a lesson to other Nation's too ?
Sean V.04/30/2020 02:49
So Japan one of the most hygienic countries in the world, is looking at a second wave. Damn.
Madhurpreet S.04/29/2020 17:02
In india we are not doing mass testing and only increasing the lockdown this will effect poors and business
Corona B.04/29/2020 13:33
Meghna M.04/28/2020 22:15
second wave bhi ati hai iski
Salman M.04/28/2020 20:00
What's with the annoying background music
Sharjeel K.04/28/2020 12:41
Covid is a flu virus dammit. Its related to immunity
Shafan K.04/28/2020 11:11
Ahenn !! Hmmmmm 🙃
Nikunj P.04/28/2020 10:19
Bhai Indian population ko dekho and dirtiest places and residences and biggest thing everywhere tea-stalls/ breakfast lari/ pan masala ke khumche and biggest bad habits of people addicted to above three places never thought of cleanliness. Simply khao or feko idher- udhar and chal pado. Apna kya bigdega to lo dekh lo kya bigda or kya paya. Very sad to suggest about Indians habits. Ghar me khake gharme thuka and result ab samne hai.
Prachi A.04/28/2020 09:28
Sanyam D.04/28/2020 06:25
Lgta hai Chinese pharmaceutical companies ko jyada fayda nhi hua. Better luck next time. Koi aur virus shayd china ko profit dede. Best of luck Chinese pharmaceutical companies....
Elisabeth W.04/28/2020 05:58
We will have a second surge in France when lockdown will end, scientists warned the government.
Vijayendra B.04/28/2020 05:28
if there's no mass testing we should be ready for the second wave.
हर्ष श.04/28/2020 05:26
Japan and South Korea have been exceptional in handling Corona crisis after the initial outburst. In comparison, countries like USA and those in Europe have failed totally. Even our country is struggling in a major way. ☹
Akdess D.04/28/2020 05:15
Shamik G.04/28/2020 05:14
That was some background music.
Praveen K.04/28/2020 05:08
If you won't do mass testing then you would never feel safe to lift the lockdown.
Brut India04/27/2020 13:19
Scientists believe that India may also see a second surge in Covid-19 cases during the monsoon: https://punemirror.indiatimes.com/news/india/covid-19-india-may-see-second-wave-of-outbreak-in-monsoon-say-scientists/articleshow/75347662.cms?fbclid=IwAR1AdAizXcvnS-tHi7X01_k7Ohy4euF08DJLcdAZnmkH0wj-etdyCqNVbUU