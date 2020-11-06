back
Kamala Harris And The Idlis Of Southern India
She may not have won the US election just yet, but she sure has won Indian hearts. The Democratic vice-president candidate Kamala Harris says she relishes her idli sambar as much as she enjoys a plate of tikka.
06/11/2020 11:58 AM
- 72K
- 1.1K
- 61
59 comments
Theresa B.33 minutes
🔺Do you wish to be famous, wealthy and powerful? Be part of this elite organization called the illuminati brotherhood filled with world leaders, business authorities, artists, and be given (💰500,000 USD) as your monthly benefit and also be given a new house of choice. Reply me by saying YES.....if INTERESTED...... 🔺 🔺WhatsApp contact +27818679415
Nikhil K.3 hours
Something's are very true about us Indians. We look for validation and acceptance everywhere. First it was that lady who got elected in NZ and now her. We really need to stop looking at other countries and create our own following. They are NRIs and that is the end of it. Kamala is of mix race and she calls her African American. Now at the time of elections she has suddenly turned Indian.
Rahul R.3 hours
Ye v thik h
Nawaz C.3 hours
Me to idle and tikka
Nandakishore N.11 hours
Great to hear her pronounce Saambaar instead of how North Indians screw it up as Sambhar.
Pratul S.13 hours
She ain't give no shit about indians. Check her opinion about kashmir
Jaideep P.14 hours
You’re looking at a future first US woman President! US is proud to hv her as a VP elect!
Sarvesh R.14 hours
..like I said
Simit K.15 hours
Fake Indian!! Never identified herself as Indian. Always taken anti-india stand. Pro-Jihadi(Pakistani). Pro-China. Bad times are here for india.
Ramendra N.15 hours
Excellent
Simran B.15 hours
No way.....
Shaktivelan S.15 hours
How about Jamaican food ...her father is from Carabeian..... she is using her Indian lineage to attract Indian voters in large numbers
Ch K.15 hours
She is American
Shrikanth K.16 hours
So by ur statement, it only takes someone liking indian dish to win the hearts of Indian 🤣😛 this video is just about her favourite indian food. It doesn’t have anything to do with she supporting or not supporting indians. Anyways, she seems nice and definitely is an inspiration to all women and to people who believe in the American Dream.
Ernest N.17 hours
[email protected],com are extremely wonderful,I just received 8 btc from their mining services i belive they are out there just to put smile on everyone face
Chandrahasa C.17 hours
I will continue to announce the good work of Mrs Emily Lisa binary trading account manager.I lost over $2000 as a starter in binary trading ,then I saw several post here and there about reliable strategies but it all turned out to be that the more I contact anyone I fall victim of more scammers . Until i saw Mr Lancelot post and made a profit of $2,200 for me with just a startup capital of $200.I can provide all prove you need .Honesty speaking the man is a true account manager. Just give him a try, if you want to invest on binary You can contact him on the link https://www.facebook.com/Lancelotalexanderfx
Shailja D.17 hours
She said herself as african american ...she always bluff in public abt India ...she never supported India ..then y we Indians reminding her half blood native she shit abt it its all politics us based indians filled her fund successfully
Shubham D.17 hours
She will work for USA and not India. What are Indians excited about?
Purushottam K.17 hours
What is tikka???
Stef C.17 hours
Lol theyd support hitler too if he said that, its easy to get support from indians just say you like indian food🤦♀️