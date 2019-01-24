Kigali, One of Africa's Cleanest City

No One Asked This Scuba Diver To Clean Our Oceans
MahatmAuction
Tiny Pigs Under Lockdown To Save Species
Polluted Air Transformed Into Carbon Tiles
A Bike Ride On Coconut Trees
Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future
First step is to ban plastic
🇩🇰😘
I want to visit
See :)
Wow.
Let’s do this in New Delhi
Fithy Indians need to learn from this tiny African country.
A time will come when we will want to run to so called third world poor counties for fresh air to breath and water to drink.
If only India cleans its office from corruption, religion
( in govt offices )
Only then you can expect some thing
( you really cannot imagine what revenue Indians are giving to the govt its huge )
Tamilnadu has banned plastic too
Shashank Puthran
Just compare it with our Sawach Bharat Abhiyan. People from Rawanda supported this initiative. On the other side, our Prime Minister started Sawach Bharat Abhiyan on 2014 and appealed people to join this and keep their city clean, but result didn't come as we expected. And still in 21st century we are facing pollution and garbage problems in India. Govt. started ban on plastic bag but we are still using it coz we Indian don't care for nature. It's really so sad. I don't know how our coming generation will survive here.
now we know why Mr. klöck run a business there
oh man, wir müssen das ernsthaft Planen!
really?
❤️💕💕💕❤️
When Rwanda can, why can't India ?
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
17 comments
Ahmad A.01/24/2019 13:25
First step is to ban plastic
C.01/20/2019 13:40
🇩🇰😘
Amano M.01/20/2019 12:36
I want to visit
Jyoti S.01/20/2019 07:33
See :)
Chettri T.01/20/2019 06:19
Wow.
Rajat N.01/20/2019 02:35
Let’s do this in New Delhi
Amar S.01/19/2019 18:39
Fithy Indians need to learn from this tiny African country.
Purabi P.01/19/2019 17:51
A time will come when we will want to run to so called third world poor counties for fresh air to breath and water to drink.
Nataraj B.01/19/2019 17:18
If only India cleans its office from corruption, religion ( in govt offices ) Only then you can expect some thing ( you really cannot imagine what revenue Indians are giving to the govt its huge )
Hameed A.01/19/2019 17:16
Tamilnadu has banned plastic too
Makarand K.01/19/2019 17:02
Shashank Puthran
Ashish B.01/19/2019 15:33
Just compare it with our Sawach Bharat Abhiyan. People from Rawanda supported this initiative. On the other side, our Prime Minister started Sawach Bharat Abhiyan on 2014 and appealed people to join this and keep their city clean, but result didn't come as we expected. And still in 21st century we are facing pollution and garbage problems in India. Govt. started ban on plastic bag but we are still using it coz we Indian don't care for nature. It's really so sad. I don't know how our coming generation will survive here.
Abhilaash M.01/19/2019 15:26
now we know why Mr. klöck run a business there
Yas M.01/19/2019 15:25
oh man, wir müssen das ernsthaft Planen!
Umang K.01/19/2019 15:25
really?
Jharna T.01/19/2019 14:56
❤️💕💕💕❤️
Swamy G.01/19/2019 14:49
When Rwanda can, why can't India ?