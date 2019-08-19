back

Mass Protests In Hong Kong Continue

After weeks of mobilization of pro-democracy protesters, Hong Kong has been paralyzed by a city-wide strike.

08/13/2019 6:48 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:11 PM
  • 25.6k
  • 28

17 comments

  • བཀྲ་ཤིས་ ས.
    08/19/2019 08:58

    China, China..... as always China is the source of all problems and as usual rest of the world is just watching!

  • Tamot H.
    08/14/2019 13:04

    Under British colony, Hongkong was in peace and progressive, but now under Chinese regime it turn into violence and protest.

  • Tom M.
    08/14/2019 07:06

    Solidarity with protesters.

  • Loni G.
    08/13/2019 19:57

    Don't Protest!

  • Joel P.
    08/13/2019 15:01

    Shut down the airport, off the current, let's see how long these useless failed protesters can last

  • Shan A.
    08/13/2019 11:19

    Soon will see in India 😷

  • श्रीमान् द.
    08/13/2019 10:01

    haevy loss for airlines

  • Aritra D.
    08/13/2019 09:59

    Even there protest is well maintained, We never expect to see something in my country

  • Peter P.
    08/13/2019 09:58

    Top fan

  • Abhishek
    08/13/2019 09:52

    Thats seem to be good for their belongings..

  • Mukund U.
    08/13/2019 09:46

    Very great.

  • Neka N.
    08/13/2019 09:44

    With peace

  • Choudhary J.
    08/13/2019 09:41

    Peace must be maintained. War always brings terrible results

  • Arvind B.
    08/13/2019 09:33

    🤨🤨🤨

  • Shankar S.
    08/13/2019 09:25

    very nice

  • Anil M.
    08/13/2019 09:13

    Very good way to protest. Learned so much.

  • Mathaikutty V.
    08/13/2019 09:13

    Heart breaking. ....

