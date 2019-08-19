back
Mass Protests In Hong Kong Continue
After weeks of mobilization of pro-democracy protesters, Hong Kong has been paralyzed by a city-wide strike.
08/13/2019 6:48 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:11 PM
- 25.6k
- 356
- 28
17 comments
བཀྲ་ཤིས་ ས.08/19/2019 08:58
China, China..... as always China is the source of all problems and as usual rest of the world is just watching!
Tamot H.08/14/2019 13:04
Under British colony, Hongkong was in peace and progressive, but now under Chinese regime it turn into violence and protest.
Tom M.08/14/2019 07:06
Solidarity with protesters.
Loni G.08/13/2019 19:57
Don't Protest!
Joel P.08/13/2019 15:01
Shut down the airport, off the current, let's see how long these useless failed protesters can last
Shan A.08/13/2019 11:19
Soon will see in India 😷
श्रीमान् द.08/13/2019 10:01
haevy loss for airlines
Aritra D.08/13/2019 09:59
Even there protest is well maintained, We never expect to see something in my country
Peter P.08/13/2019 09:58
Top fan
Abhishek08/13/2019 09:52
Thats seem to be good for their belongings..
Mukund U.08/13/2019 09:46
Very great.
Neka N.08/13/2019 09:44
With peace
Choudhary J.08/13/2019 09:41
Peace must be maintained. War always brings terrible results
Arvind B.08/13/2019 09:33
🤨🤨🤨
Shankar S.08/13/2019 09:25
very nice
Anil M.08/13/2019 09:13
Very good way to protest. Learned so much.
Mathaikutty V.08/13/2019 09:13
Heart breaking. ....