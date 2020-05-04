back
Meanwhile, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge takes over TikTok...
Meanwhile, on TikTok...the #FlipTheSwitch challenge has become another way to stay busy at home. 🕺
04/05/2020 6:57 AM
17 comments
Anu T.a day
Brute should not promote TikTok.Delete Tiktok every Indian
Vipin K.a day
bhai challenges accept kro..... Utkarsh has to do this....
Gagan S.a day
Utter stupidity
તિતિક્ષા ગ.2 days
Coronavirus and Tiktok both from China
Sourav D.2 days
show ur iphone challenge
Swapnil G.2 days
Tiktok
Anu T.2 days
Delete Tiktok
Prabal B.2 days
No like for useless thing
Rohith K.2 days
https://youtu.be/v_HxspGCgbM
Rachit C.2 days
Boycott tiktok first , if you are really against china
Judy F.2 days
Confirmed! The world is going mad🤣
Kanchan N.2 days
Ban tik tok
Balendu A.2 days
Ye Kya Bhadwa Giri Ko Promote Kar Rahe Ho
Kiran G.2 days
Like For Grand Ma
Vijay P.2 days
Shouldn't this chinese app be banned!?
Faisal H.2 days
This is what quarantine do to people...These dance movies were worse then Corona itself...
