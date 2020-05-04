back

Meanwhile, the #FlipTheSwitch challenge takes over TikTok...

Meanwhile, on TikTok...the #FlipTheSwitch challenge has become another way to stay busy at home. 🕺

04/05/2020 6:57 AM
17 comments

  • Anu T.
    a day

    Brute should not promote TikTok.Delete Tiktok every Indian

  • Vipin K.
    a day

    bhai challenges accept kro..... Utkarsh has to do this....

  • Gagan S.
    a day

    Utter stupidity

  • તિતિક્ષા ગ.
    2 days

    Coronavirus and Tiktok both from China

  • Sourav D.
    2 days

    show ur iphone challenge

  • Swapnil G.
    2 days

    Tiktok

  • Anu T.
    2 days

    Delete Tiktok

  • Prabal B.
    2 days

    No like for useless thing

  • Rohith K.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/v_HxspGCgbM

  • Rachit C.
    2 days

    Boycott tiktok first , if you are really against china

  • Judy F.
    2 days

    Confirmed! The world is going mad🤣

  • Kanchan N.
    2 days

    Ban tik tok

  • Balendu A.
    2 days

    Ye Kya Bhadwa Giri Ko Promote Kar Rahe Ho

  • Kiran G.
    2 days

    Like For Grand Ma

  • Vijay P.
    2 days

    Shouldn't this chinese app be banned!?

  • Faisal H.
    2 days

    This is what quarantine do to people...These dance movies were worse then Corona itself...

  • Brut India
    4 days

    This woman also used dance to express herself during the lockdown: