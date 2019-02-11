back
Meet Muthuvel Karunanidhi: The Dravidian Stalwart
Ninety five years ago today, M Karunanidhi was born. After fighting Brahmin hegemony and imposition of Hindi in the south, he went on to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu five times and shaped the state’s politics for half a century.
06/03/2019 8:08 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:28 AM
- 121.8k
- 3.1k
- 125
107 comments
Adarsh T.11/02/2019 12:34
Few people are happy celebrating Ravaanleela but they are not even aware that Ravana was not a south Indian.
Adarsh T.11/02/2019 12:33
Aryan - dravidian fight is what he created.
Dharan R.06/21/2019 10:03
He was great leader in Dravidian soil, done some good for development of Tamil language too. But his government along with his family person in is party done so many corruption, and also done nothing to help eelam war for Tamil people in Sri Lanka.
Mohammed S.06/21/2019 06:53
Those northies who are still under the upper caste dominance should know, TN universities have more share of SC/ST/OBC students than any other state in India. It’s the same situation for doctors, high court lawyers/judges and government officials. In 1970s, TN fared almost equally to WB and MP. Thanks to Kalignar and MGR Dravidian politics Tamils have got out of poverty better than any other state and is the no.1 in HDI and second in GDP.
Anaz P.06/16/2019 21:09
He is my grandfather , not only for me all our Tamilnadu people and because of him we are educated and our state was well developed ,also he is very good in carrying the peoples
Narayana R.06/16/2019 09:07
Scoundrel anti Hindu
Vijaykumar V.06/13/2019 14:07
He is the most criminal politician notorious in corruption. He taught his counterparts how to loot public money
Mohd S.06/12/2019 13:05
We miss you sir
Bharane T.06/11/2019 11:27
of corruption
Vijay S.06/10/2019 09:57
One of the worst human beings.... spreading stupid non existent theories such as aryan dravidian and regionalism... good riddance... could not even solve the cauvery issue 😄😄 enjoy in hell.... message from kannadigas
Alages V.06/09/2019 16:13
Learning an additional language is as asset, much so if it is a nation's official language. I believe this will benefit the people of TN when the language barrier is narrowed. While at central level, BJP is proving to be a corrupt free govt, l am sure Modi will have a Tamil to helm the govt if it comes into power in TN. Failing which, the ballot box comes around in 5 years time. Aren't the people of TN done with Dravidian politics?
Dinesh K.06/09/2019 06:34
Hope rotten in hell that courrpt scambag 😠
Sreedhar S.06/09/2019 01:00
He's a corrupt and a third rate politician !!
Rahul S.06/08/2019 18:21
Chutiyah
Shaik A.06/08/2019 16:31
Great leader.In his ruling time more development in Tamilnadu
Dhirendra R.06/08/2019 16:22
bastard politician
Kanak S.06/07/2019 04:03
A man of hate and separation agenda,his only achievement is that he mentally divided Tamil Nadu from the rest of India .
Tihyagu R.06/06/2019 10:59
TN was far better in social revolution and industrial revolution was only becos of him.... Go and see your state's status before complaining him...
Mathew G.06/06/2019 02:32
His name should be added in Oxford dictionary as a meaning for corruption.
Raj K.06/05/2019 18:37
Father of corruption.