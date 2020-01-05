back

Meet Rajiv Gandhi

Twenty eight years ago to this day, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. On his death anniversary, here's the story of a man who never planned to be Prime Minister.

05/21/2019 4:55 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:52 AM
408 comments

  • Jon R.
    05/01/2020 03:27

    One of the most impactful personalities ...

  • Sinna K.
    04/26/2020 06:57

    if he was not evil,he wouldn't be blown into pieces

  • Husan S.
    04/20/2020 01:23

    Who feel sad after his assasiation ohna de behan de lan

  • Mahendra S.
    10/07/2019 15:15

    How did the Bhopal Gas tragedy culprit escape? What happened I'm Shah Bano case? The list of failures and damage to Bharat is endless

  • Chandraprakash B.
    10/07/2019 14:46

    what a charisma and personality

  • Oommen P.
    09/18/2019 20:25

    Oh. My God

  • Mustafa M.
    08/04/2019 05:45

    Sweetloveu

  • Singer B.
    07/24/2019 16:47

    Ab to ye bhi sunneko milta hai ki Mahatma Gandhi pakistan ke father of nation hai aur godse sachha desbhakt

  • P T.
    07/17/2019 13:48

    day it was heart breaking today also

  • Ravila E.
    07/01/2019 16:36

    My sincere tribute to the great visionary leader...

  • Rajesh H.
    06/30/2019 23:15

    Sharing this . This may help in understanding him and the INC more.

  • Mohan W.
    06/12/2019 02:14

    RAJIV GANDHI GREAT HUMAN BEING. ......GENTLEMAN AND PATRIOT

  • Sachin B.
    06/11/2019 21:59

    soul Great mother son of India Mr. rajiv Gandhi amar rahe

  • Narasinha K.
    06/10/2019 19:50

    Shame to his family.I felt sorry about bharat poor people.who suffered long.

  • Abraham D.
    06/10/2019 09:45

    Inspirational for modern 21st century India

  • Jai P.
    06/09/2019 17:36

    Rajiv gandhi jindabad Rahul gandhi jindabad Priyanka gandhi jindabad congress party jindabad Jai ho congress Vijay ho congress

  • Surya S.
    06/09/2019 14:36

    I salute u sir😘🙏

  • Neets S.
    06/08/2019 04:32

    Such a innocent face

  • Robert N.
    06/06/2019 18:20

    Saluted, Great PM👍🏻

  • Mallika S.
    06/05/2019 16:51

    Sad, he was born in a selfish family.

