back
Meet Rajiv Gandhi
Twenty eight years ago to this day, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. On his death anniversary, here's the story of a man who never planned to be Prime Minister.
05/21/2019 4:55 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:52 AM
- 625.4k
- 10.2k
- 472
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
408 comments
Jon R.05/01/2020 03:27
One of the most impactful personalities ...
Sinna K.04/26/2020 06:57
if he was not evil,he wouldn't be blown into pieces
Husan S.04/20/2020 01:23
Who feel sad after his assasiation ohna de behan de lan
Mahendra S.10/07/2019 15:15
How did the Bhopal Gas tragedy culprit escape? What happened I'm Shah Bano case? The list of failures and damage to Bharat is endless
Chandraprakash B.10/07/2019 14:46
what a charisma and personality
Oommen P.09/18/2019 20:25
Oh. My God
Mustafa M.08/04/2019 05:45
Sweetloveu
Singer B.07/24/2019 16:47
Ab to ye bhi sunneko milta hai ki Mahatma Gandhi pakistan ke father of nation hai aur godse sachha desbhakt
P T.07/17/2019 13:48
day it was heart breaking today also
Ravila E.07/01/2019 16:36
My sincere tribute to the great visionary leader...
Rajesh H.06/30/2019 23:15
Sharing this . This may help in understanding him and the INC more.
Mohan W.06/12/2019 02:14
RAJIV GANDHI GREAT HUMAN BEING. ......GENTLEMAN AND PATRIOT
Sachin B.06/11/2019 21:59
soul Great mother son of India Mr. rajiv Gandhi amar rahe
Narasinha K.06/10/2019 19:50
Shame to his family.I felt sorry about bharat poor people.who suffered long.
Abraham D.06/10/2019 09:45
Inspirational for modern 21st century India
Jai P.06/09/2019 17:36
Rajiv gandhi jindabad Rahul gandhi jindabad Priyanka gandhi jindabad congress party jindabad Jai ho congress Vijay ho congress
Surya S.06/09/2019 14:36
I salute u sir😘🙏
Neets S.06/08/2019 04:32
Such a innocent face
Robert N.06/06/2019 18:20
Saluted, Great PM👍🏻
Mallika S.06/05/2019 16:51
Sad, he was born in a selfish family.