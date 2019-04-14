Meet The Leader of India's Oppressed

He drafted the Indian constitution, championed Dalit and women's rights, and remains a beacon for India's minorities. Today, he would have been 128 years old. 🤓✍️💪
1625 comments
Ravi K.7 days
One of the most educated men in in the world with 5 PhD degrees.
Viplov A.11/25/2019 19:23
Bhakt me jaati waad ko dekho ek b so called high caste ispe support me dikha. Aur log bolte hain jaatiwaad ko hai ni ab. This is new Shameless India.
Viplov A.11/25/2019 19:18
227 bhosdiwale haste hue dikhai diye is post pe bhi. I bet ye log 100% anpad hain aur jatiwadi aur sabse bade chutiye hain.
Satheesh S.10/22/2019 13:50
Jai Bhim
Prasanna P.10/03/2019 12:49
JAI BABA SAHEB 🌳📘✌
Malleseararao K.10/03/2019 03:51
Not one of the....., the one and only f rom the Indian who saved from untouchable, and real hero.
Santhosh S.09/24/2019 04:11
Miss such leaders
Premraj H.09/23/2019 03:21
Nice 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
Sanket N.09/16/2019 12:41
Jay bhim 🙏🙏
AS A.09/13/2019 20:09
😍We 🤩love's 🥰you 🙏and thanks😇 Dr. BabaSaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji☝️🌹 👊Brut India sincerely thank you🙏 for posting this video✌
Bhagwan I.09/07/2019 16:07
डॉ बाबासाहेब चे स्वप्न साकार करण्यासाठी धडपड करा आणि व्हिडीओ बघता राहा,
Paresh P.09/01/2019 13:02
I love baba saheb
Newton P.08/29/2019 08:52
Great BR..some people still don't know..who's is this great man..
Prasanna P.08/16/2019 08:38
JAI BABA SAHEB 🌳📘✌
Ashwinikumar P.08/16/2019 02:02
🙏
Koti N.08/10/2019 13:44
On that day ur birthday
Sachin V.08/05/2019 09:38
Jay bhim
Nilesh P.07/29/2019 03:02
Great Leader Of India I Salute BR Ambedker Jay Bhim
Shru S.07/26/2019 08:42
Nice 👍
Anup A.06/27/2019 01:00
ye comments mai reservation lene wale aise swarthi log hain.jo sirf apne ghar pariwar k logon ka bhala chahte hain.kyunki jobs sirf inhi ko milti hain.garib wale sc st to garib hi hain..ye amir log reservation chod den to equality aa jaye.par sab log swarthi hain.