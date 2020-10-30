back
Pakistani Minister's Pulwama Brag in Parliament
Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry spoke about how the 2019 Pulwama attack was a "huge success" for Pakistan. He later claimed the remark was misinterpreted. But his speech had already gone viral.
30/10/2020 11:36 AM
- 427.3K
- 2.2K
- 812
- 2:20
706 comments
Atripya P.21 hours
Madarchod 🤬🤬
Shanza Z.a day
Media definitely plays a huge role in developing hatred among people from any corner of the world. It's like picking bits and pieces from every where and showing what they want to show you. Whether it be India Pakistan or whatever country.
Mazharul R.a day
So its proved that Pakistan is a terrorist country...
Aratrika G.a day
Yeh India-Pak ka problems I don't understand one thing!!! Dono kyun agree nahi karta hai ki dono hi haramkhor hai
Ritesh D.a day
So the medals on their uniform is for terrorist activities 🤣🤣🤣
Manu K.2 days
And you guys telling world media that Pakistan wants to be friends with India but they don’t like. You should know why we don’t believe you!
Pooja S.2 days
Tum logo ko aata hi kya hai pichey se War Karne walo nikme
Vaibhav2 days
Madarchod
M S.2 days
Congress is still asking for.proof, probably they should ask proof of thier birth.
Rahul R.2 days
This is wat Pakistan has become over the time
Indumouli N.2 days
Bewakoof Pakistani govt ka asli sardar
Vijay T.2 days
Saalo pakistani hijdo ho tum chhup ke hamla karte ho bhosdiwalo
Rakesh K.2 days
Any Indian Muslims comment on this?? Yes they did but very few people 😠
Elsa A.2 days
India Pakistan dono Kay logo ko manipulate Kar Raha hy media bhe or forces bhe 🌚
Jai S.2 days
Pakistan will be doomed one day. God willing.
Anish B.2 days
Adhi Adhi Raat ...Part 2.
Meena K.2 days
Cowards pakistani hindustan ki peeth per vaar karte hain kaash samne se kiya hota .maza chokha deti indian Army kayar mulk sher bannte hai pakistan mein Shram karo,Doob maro ja kar
Karthik B.2 days
Chutiya log aise hotehai, thank you for accepting, see you in FATF meeting
Sayan B.3 days
Pakistan is a snake eating out its own tail. Terror begets terror begets terror....it never understood this simple thing. And taking pride for such a ghastly incident, where so many human lives were lost...how could anyone with a true conscience do that!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It makes me sick to hear this minister...
Bikram D.3 days
Shayad aab chamche vishwas kar le ki Pulwama meh pakistan ka haat tha..warna chamche nahi manege.👍👍.