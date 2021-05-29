back

Providing Safe Toilets To Fight Open Defecation

Over 2 billion people in the world don’t have access to sanitary toilets. LIXIL Global provides safe toilets (SATO Toilets) to eradicate open defecation and improve the lives of those in need. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

29/05/2021 10:57 AM
  • 337.8K
  • 78

19 comments

  • Stewart C.
    7 hours

    This is a country that has a Nuclear weapons programme .!

  • Colin W.
    9 hours

    Your country is a toilet

  • Raja N.
    10 hours

    Shinning India 😷

  • Shamus K.
    12 hours

    Nuclear bombs 💣, no nuclear ☢️ Power , same as Pakistan. Poverty no electricity most of the day yet have weapons of mass destruction. Makes all the sense

  • Les A.
    13 hours

    when did this problem start.thousands of years ago?.you have had years to sort this crap out.you wont get a penny from me.your crap you sort it.

  • William A.
    14 hours

    It is amazing country’s that claim poverty no water, no sanitation, very little medical care but spend millions on Space projects and weapons. So basically the aid we does not help the people.

  • Pauline M.
    14 hours

    Adrian Tudorache .Why would I text it ,if I didnt believe it .?

  • Pauline M.
    14 hours

    Yet you have a spaceship. And millionaires galore .!

  • Mohammed Y.
    15 hours

    India is more interested to buy weapons to kill Kashmiri

  • Gee C.
    15 hours

    The government uses all the money to compete nuclear race with Pakistan . No toilet just yet folks 😂😂😂

  • Jim G.
    15 hours

    Over population.

  • Den B.
    a day

    Is this in the same India that have a space program and nuclear weapons?

  • Gary O.
    a day

    You will get no money from me...charity begins at home

  • Pauline M.
    a day

    Ask BLM.THE HEAD BOUGHT 4 HOUSES .SECOND MALE IN COMMAND HAS HAS EMBEZZLED THEIR FUNDS .SHINY COACHES ,BLACK SHIRTS ,BILLIONAIRE BACKER CALLED GEORGE SOROS. NAZI TRAINED HUNGARIAN JEWISH CONTROL FREAK. LET HIM PROVE BLM

  • Alan O.
    a day

    you can put the blame for all this at the door of your government, who don't give a dam about sanitation of the masses no money in it for them

  • Tony T.
    a day

    Because you chose not to

  • Brut UK
    3 days

    👉 To find out more about LIXIL, visit their official website. https://www.lixil.com/en/sustainability/approach/

  • 柴曉雯
    6 days

  • Brut
    6 days

    To find out more about LIXIL, visit their official website: https://www.lixil.com/en/sustainability/approach/

