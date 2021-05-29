back
Providing Safe Toilets To Fight Open Defecation
Over 2 billion people in the world don’t have access to sanitary toilets. LIXIL Global provides safe toilets (SATO Toilets) to eradicate open defecation and improve the lives of those in need. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
29/05/2021 10:57 AM
19 comments
Stewart C.7 hours
This is a country that has a Nuclear weapons programme .!
Colin W.9 hours
Your country is a toilet
Raja N.10 hours
Shinning India 😷
Shamus K.12 hours
Nuclear bombs 💣, no nuclear ☢️ Power , same as Pakistan. Poverty no electricity most of the day yet have weapons of mass destruction. Makes all the sense
Les A.13 hours
when did this problem start.thousands of years ago?.you have had years to sort this crap out.you wont get a penny from me.your crap you sort it.
William A.14 hours
It is amazing country’s that claim poverty no water, no sanitation, very little medical care but spend millions on Space projects and weapons. So basically the aid we does not help the people.
Pauline M.14 hours
Adrian Tudorache .Why would I text it ,if I didnt believe it .?
Pauline M.14 hours
Yet you have a spaceship. And millionaires galore .!
Mohammed Y.15 hours
India is more interested to buy weapons to kill Kashmiri
Gee C.15 hours
The government uses all the money to compete nuclear race with Pakistan . No toilet just yet folks 😂😂😂
Jim G.15 hours
Over population.
Den B.a day
Is this in the same India that have a space program and nuclear weapons?
Gary O.a day
You will get no money from me...charity begins at home
Pauline M.a day
Ask BLM.THE HEAD BOUGHT 4 HOUSES .SECOND MALE IN COMMAND HAS HAS EMBEZZLED THEIR FUNDS .SHINY COACHES ,BLACK SHIRTS ,BILLIONAIRE BACKER CALLED GEORGE SOROS. NAZI TRAINED HUNGARIAN JEWISH CONTROL FREAK. LET HIM PROVE BLM
Alan O.a day
you can put the blame for all this at the door of your government, who don't give a dam about sanitation of the masses no money in it for them
Tony T.a day
Because you chose not to
Brut UK3 days
👉 To find out more about LIXIL, visit their official website. https://www.lixil.com/en/sustainability/approach/
柴曉雯6 days
