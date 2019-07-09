back
Remembering Dr Abdul Kalam, India's 'Missile Man'
On Dr. Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary, hear the former president recount how India's first supersonic cruise missile was built. 🚀
07/27/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 3:34 PM
- 168.8k
- 9.1k
- 108
And even more
- 13:24
Las mujeres de Mogadiscio, ciudad del caos
- 3:08
#TBT: La primera mujer negra candidata a la presidencia
- 2:24
Limpiar desde niño, el secreto del país más pulcro del mundo
- 7:46
Esta es la vida de Ava DuVernay
- 4:46
¿Cómo es vivir siendo una personas negra en EE. UU.?
- 5:40
12 fechas que han marcado al Líbano
102 comments
Mainak M.09/07/2019 13:49
🌷🙏🌷
Alpana S.09/04/2019 18:44
Excellent
Tamil R.09/04/2019 16:04
Great scientist mis you india
Touship K.08/19/2019 17:28
God gift
Javed T.08/16/2019 19:21
You r so great really
Puja D.08/13/2019 07:18
Indian proud
Hafiz A.08/13/2019 00:52
Oh innovation to kill, why don’t I use your brains to raise the poverty levels of your people.
Antu B.08/11/2019 18:40
You are always with us Sir...The Great Rocket man of India.....🙏🙏🙏
Mike P.08/11/2019 14:43
Problem is👇👇 Laser beams and microwaves (just to name two) now knock down missiles. Russia is a $2T Economy with little or no growth. India will never progress listening to Russia.
Naba K.08/11/2019 14:08
Wonderful video., So clear is Dr Kalam s explanation.
Lilly P.08/11/2019 11:19
Miss u sir gr8 salute & love jai hind
Annu M.08/09/2019 06:18
You are my hero
Ram K.08/08/2019 17:26
🙏
Imtiaz A.08/07/2019 17:31
Sare muslman ka bura kr gaya ye
Sourav D.08/05/2019 15:16
ONE OF THE GREATEST PERSON IN INDIAN HISTORY.
Abhishek B.08/05/2019 12:11
He wasn't an ordinary human, his life is a guide to youth, his nature is like a saint.
Irshad A.08/05/2019 01:42
Pride of India 🇮🇳
Ali S.08/04/2019 23:14
1.25 billion , and just 1 genius. Even that is gone.
Rinn S.08/04/2019 08:14
He was one my favorites scientists...
Raghavendra T.08/04/2019 04:09
Manufacture a million missiles in honor and memory of Dr Kalam .