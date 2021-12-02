back

Rihanna Officially Becomes A National Hero

Rihanna’s homeland gave her a special honour on the day it became the world’s newest republic.

02/12/2021 5:27 PM
66 comments

  • Meherzad K.
    3 hours

    She went back to her roots, very few who do that

  • Ashutosh P.
    4 hours

    Rihana is saleable at very cheap price. This a unintelligent decision from Barbados government to make such person a hero.

  • Cin D.
    6 hours

    She is my all time favourite ❤️

  • Ashin C.
    6 hours

    Dear Rihana, You’re really respect it. I’m happy to see that. 😊

  • Jak S.
    7 hours

    🙏

  • Karamjeet K.
    8 hours

    Congratulations to Rihanna. My kids just love your song "shine bright like a diamond " son is 9 and my daughter is 5

  • Tanushree C.
    9 hours

    ❤️

  • Medha D.
    9 hours

    She should now concentrate on the matters concerning her country and not meddle in our country's affairs and before doing that first study and understand the problem before commenting or tweeting for that matter

  • Wayamba Z.
    9 hours

    Congratulations

  • Gregory H.
    9 hours

  • Nasreena M.
    10 hours

    Not wearing bra and showing their naked body 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

  • K. M.
    10 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Irfan I.
    11 hours

    Rihanna stand with sikh😍

  • Juliet A.
    12 hours

    ❤️

  • Ayan M.
    14 hours

    Land of Gary Sobers

  • Davinder K.
    14 hours

    Congrats 👍

  • Jaswal B.
    14 hours

    Real farmer 😆

  • Ragesh V.
    14 hours

    The comments section has 3 types of people 1. Congratulating Rihanna - which is expected 2. Concern on Rihanna bra 3. Concern on PM Mia Amor Mottley gender. I mean WTF is wrong with u people

  • Drbaramakrishna B.
    14 hours

    Congratulations

  • Preeta G.
    14 hours

    Congratulations Rihanna 💐💐🍫🍫

