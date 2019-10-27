Saving the Baori Wells of Jodhpur

Indians needed a wake-up call from an old Irishman to save Jodhpur's iconic stepwells.
68 comments
Uday P.12/02/2019 03:26
🙏
Vatsal J.11/21/2019 08:27
time to plan a trip to Jodhpur once again.
Monish G.11/17/2019 18:50
It's not cheap Indians it's cheap third rated Hindus throw flower ,fruits, Ganesha and Durga idols , in to water bodies they also urinate and shit in same river and call it Ganga mother fuckers Hindus ....if alow these hindu mother fuckers would rape river,mountain
Aditya S.11/16/2019 06:03
Respect👍
Vikas G.11/13/2019 17:28
Do or do not, there is no middle statement. The one who has determined to do something, no matter what, that has to has be done. Salute you sir, Caron Rounsley 🙏
Bodhaditya M.11/13/2019 04:22
well I feel Ashamed !!!
Leena C.11/11/2019 23:15
So we needed a firang to come to our country & take an initiative to clean and the Indians we were sleeping all this while. Shameful & shameless us Indians. We only know how to spread rubbish & make a mess.
R.L. G.11/11/2019 17:27
Gud job
Dasarathi B.11/10/2019 15:49
Supar
Aslam A.11/10/2019 07:06
Love u sir
Pankaj A.11/09/2019 12:57
Wil Elrick
Swati D.11/09/2019 08:33
Fantastic job sir
Arun R.11/08/2019 04:43
Probably because you peddle news the way you feel is good for your propaganda . If it was Modi who did this deed you would have been all up on it like , photo op , drama and the rest of the pathetic feminist tactics you always use .
Bhim S.11/07/2019 15:57
इस देश के लोग अपनी संस्कृति धरोहर को नही सम्हाल पा रहे, धन्य है ऐसे विदेशी जो इस बारे में कुछ करने को आतुर है,
Aman K.11/07/2019 10:54
Indians should learn a lesson or two. Appreciate and respect what you have. Rather than bickering over each others religion the seeds of which this ruling party has sowed.
Pemu L.11/06/2019 10:16
🙏Thank u so much.
Akeel M.11/04/2019 18:39
1 man can make a difference
Ahmed H.11/04/2019 07:25
chalo
Manu M.11/03/2019 16:54
Super sir
Manisha B.11/03/2019 06:47
Thank u caron & i want meet u