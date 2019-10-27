back

Saving the Baori Wells of Jodhpur

Indians needed a wake-up call from an old Irishman to save Jodhpur's iconic stepwells.

10/27/2019 6:57 AM
68 comments

  • Uday P.
    12/02/2019 03:26

    🙏

  • Vatsal J.
    11/21/2019 08:27

    time to plan a trip to Jodhpur once again.

  • Monish G.
    11/17/2019 18:50

    It's not cheap Indians it's cheap third rated Hindus throw flower ,fruits, Ganesha and Durga idols , in to water bodies they also urinate and shit in same river and call it Ganga mother fuckers Hindus ....if alow these hindu mother fuckers would rape river,mountain

  • Aditya S.
    11/16/2019 06:03

    Respect👍

  • Vikas G.
    11/13/2019 17:28

    Do or do not, there is no middle statement. The one who has determined to do something, no matter what, that has to has be done. Salute you sir, Caron Rounsley 🙏

  • Bodhaditya M.
    11/13/2019 04:22

    well I feel Ashamed !!!

  • Leena C.
    11/11/2019 23:15

    So we needed a firang to come to our country & take an initiative to clean and the Indians we were sleeping all this while. Shameful & shameless us Indians. We only know how to spread rubbish & make a mess.

  • R.L. G.
    11/11/2019 17:27

    Gud job

  • Dasarathi B.
    11/10/2019 15:49

    Supar

  • Aslam A.
    11/10/2019 07:06

    Love u sir

  • Pankaj A.
    11/09/2019 12:57

    Wil Elrick

  • Swati D.
    11/09/2019 08:33

    Fantastic job sir

  • Arun R.
    11/08/2019 04:43

    Probably because you peddle news the way you feel is good for your propaganda . If it was Modi who did this deed you would have been all up on it like , photo op , drama and the rest of the pathetic feminist tactics you always use .

  • Bhim S.
    11/07/2019 15:57

    इस देश के लोग अपनी संस्कृति धरोहर को नही सम्हाल पा रहे, धन्य है ऐसे विदेशी जो इस बारे में कुछ करने को आतुर है,

  • Aman K.
    11/07/2019 10:54

    Indians should learn a lesson or two. Appreciate and respect what you have. Rather than bickering over each others religion the seeds of which this ruling party has sowed.

  • Pemu L.
    11/06/2019 10:16

    🙏Thank u so much.

  • Akeel M.
    11/04/2019 18:39

    1 man can make a difference

  • Ahmed H.
    11/04/2019 07:25

    chalo

  • Manu M.
    11/03/2019 16:54

    Super sir

  • Manisha B.
    11/03/2019 06:47

    Thank u caron & i want meet u