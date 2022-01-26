back
Storm Over Pharrell Williams' "Mughal" Eyewear
Rapper Pharrell Williams’ trendy glasses at the Paris Fashion Week got Indians fuming. Here’s why!
25/01/2022 4:21 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:41 PM
19 comments
Kanjar D.2 days
I wonder where the copyright and trademark documents of the Mughals are :D
K V.2 days
No matter just enjoy the reality of holiwood
Aamir R.2 days
Proud of our rich history and it’s flamboyance
Nabajyoti B.2 days
... Ejur pindhiba photo upload koriba. 😀
শাহ আ.3 days
Hindustan Ki taj for a reason …From architecture to jwellery,Mughals outclassed every empire .
Ashton F.3 days
5-7 tweets by some non employed retards and you make a video claiming indians are fuming Nobody even knew before u posted it.
Jhumpa C.3 days
Want to know who took it rather looted and stole it from India on the first place?The Golden bird called India was impoverished by this western white thugs!
Ashish S.4 days
No one's fuming. Those are some ugly ass glasses. Pharrell can keep the original one's or break em for all I care.
Aamir K.4 days
Background music plz
Yushant K.4 days
💩💩
Saemul H.4 days
Funny how we are more than happy to claim any "Mughal" thing as ours and then abuse Mughals and their kin. Not that I have any affinity with them. Just thought it funny.
Piyush S.4 days
Why the hell were they not patented till? This incident looses my mind, bloody copy cats
Gautam A.4 days
Big deal - so what . Irrelevant post
Nutchy I.4 days
Imagine if it was copied from the Gupta dynasty, by now the jobless it cell would have boycotted Pharrell and Tiffanys.
Sen G.4 days
Brut ....which part of indians are fuming bdw? North South East West ?
Rashmi G.4 days
Nope, not fuming! Some sissy moghul made those horrible glasses, who cares? 🤣
Sana P.5 days
Waiting for some right wing fanatics to claim that it was made by prithviraj chauhan stolen by Mughals 😂😂
Arkaprabho K.5 days
It's just a God damn copy... What's the big deal?????