Storm Over Pharrell Williams' "Mughal" Eyewear

Rapper Pharrell Williams’ trendy glasses at the Paris Fashion Week got Indians fuming. Here’s why!

25/01/2022 4:21 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:41 PM
  • 83.8K
  • 19

19 comments

  • Kanjar D.
    2 days

    I wonder where the copyright and trademark documents of the Mughals are :D

  • K V.
    2 days

    No matter just enjoy the reality of holiwood

  • Aamir R.
    2 days

    Proud of our rich history and it’s flamboyance

  • Nabajyoti B.
    2 days

    ... Ejur pindhiba photo upload koriba. 😀

  • শাহ আ.
    3 days

    Hindustan Ki taj for a reason …From architecture to jwellery,Mughals outclassed every empire .

  • Ashton F.
    3 days

    5-7 tweets by some non employed retards and you make a video claiming indians are fuming Nobody even knew before u posted it.

  • Jhumpa C.
    3 days

    Want to know who took it rather looted and stole it from India on the first place?The Golden bird called India was impoverished by this western white thugs!

  • Ashish S.
    4 days

    No one's fuming. Those are some ugly ass glasses. Pharrell can keep the original one's or break em for all I care.

  • Aamir K.
    4 days

    Background music plz

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Foreign films and media often stereotype Indians, here's a few of the things they tend to get wrong: https://fb.watch/aNb-g08hnS/

  • Yushant K.
    4 days

    💩💩

  • Saemul H.
    4 days

    Funny how we are more than happy to claim any "Mughal" thing as ours and then abuse Mughals and their kin. Not that I have any affinity with them. Just thought it funny.

  • Piyush S.
    4 days

    Why the hell were they not patented till? This incident looses my mind, bloody copy cats

  • Gautam A.
    4 days

    Big deal - so what . Irrelevant post

  • Nutchy I.
    4 days

    Imagine if it was copied from the Gupta dynasty, by now the jobless it cell would have boycotted Pharrell and Tiffanys.

  • Sen G.
    4 days

    Brut ....which part of indians are fuming bdw? North South East West ?

  • Rashmi G.
    4 days

    Nope, not fuming! Some sissy moghul made those horrible glasses, who cares? 🤣

  • Sana P.
    5 days

    Waiting for some right wing fanatics to claim that it was made by prithviraj chauhan stolen by Mughals 😂😂

  • Arkaprabho K.
    5 days

    It's just a God damn copy... What's the big deal?????

