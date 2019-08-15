The Countries Without A National Day

While India celebrates Independence Day, these countries do not have any such national days.
11 comments
Rachel L.08/19/2019 18:34
We are not these countries. Brut has never seen the state of the Australian aborigines. We have every reason to celebrate. Brut is a very bias site stop patronising it.
Mohsin K.08/18/2019 10:53
Stop Genocide in Kashmir, Moodi is a Terrorist...! Shameless nation having a Terrorist as PM. Anyways The Tea is Fantastic, Thank You 😂
Poonam D.08/18/2019 08:45
Very inaccurate Brut India - do not ask these idiots on the street why 26 January marks Australia Day. IT IS NOT THE DAY BRITAIN LANDED AND CLAIMED AUSTRALIA FOR BRITIAN!!! Nor does it mark the day thousands of Aboriginal Women and Children were raped and murdered - That is a lie! 26 January marks Australia Day because on 26 January 1808 marked the first armed and successful overthrow of “a government in Australia” (the British Government) this was Governor Bligh a British representative of His Majesty George III. This day is known with some pride to White Australians as the Rum Rebellion, marking what became a highly fraught relationship with Britain until WW II ( the Australian soldiers did not salute British officers or seniority - which brought them into great sympatico and admiration of the American troops ) australia was in 1808 made up mostly of convict settlers - another point of great pride for this great nation. Incidentally Australia was discovered or claimed for Britain by Captain James Cook in October 1788!! http://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/education/empire/g1/cs4/background.htm
Diwakar B.08/17/2019 03:21
As an avid and ardent member of 'Comments Reading Association' I would like to request all brethren (Hindus + Muslims+ Miscellaneous) and to their (Respective Sisters) to keep the comments short, crisp and akin to the topic! Lengthy narration takes away the zeal while reading such wisdom brimming comments!
Prezo N.08/16/2019 04:21
. This is my comment on Pakistani Premier and posts on India and Kashmir conflict this entire week. And this is my stand. "Assalamualiekum, namaskar everyone. I have browsed through and hoped to see intellectual engagement on threads in regard to the present crisis. But instead read with utter disdain the cheap, vulgar, petty and hence irrelevant remarks from our Hindu brothers (even those of high education) in light of the lockdown, brutality and apartheid occupation of Kashmir, who are basically trolling the PM and all supporter's of Kashmirs independence or rights of freedom, even freedom of speech. Abuses will not pit India favourably against Pakistan, in any good light nor sanitise it of its crime. Which leads us to the conclusion that unfortunately, there is a glaring paucity of commonsense and intellect in confronting the unignorable issue of occupation and lockdown - which has the whole world up and standing against India and it's extremist Hinduism. You cannot afford to ignore that fact. This leads us further to interrogate that there is NO intelligence or honor, in the manner PM government has oppressed and persecuted Muslims in India, let alone the issue of illicitly grabbing Kashmir to create yet another situation as Palestine with their allies the Zionist occupationists. And which further leads us to accept that this is a religious warfare being wedged upon non-Hindus. Muslims, in this case in a bigger way, and Sikhs as well as Christians too. Having said this, in all social spheres of a true democratic state, the rights of a minority are upheld above the majority and in all rebellions for independence, in a Democratic world that we live in those who seek independence must have it. We, the the people of the whole world, India included, no longer uphold or live under slavery and apartheid occupation or forced rule and dominion. India must know this or be held as the new rogue state, in partnership with Israel. India must not drag the world back to the darkages. Further to the above, like it or not, I foresee another separation of India once again, let alone the independence of Kashmir. I fear this is coming with genocide if not mitigated in a wise manner. The Hindu majority and regime of India can no longer ignore their own hindus who have reverted to Islam, being over 170,000,000 strong today. This is a colossal figure and abuse it as you may, but Islam remains the fastest growing religion in the world including India. Does the regime of India intend to continue applying public incitement toward rape, lynching and massacre of them all as a spoken policy? Does the regime of India believe that is a solution to treat its diseased aggravated extremist Hinduism terror upon people of a different faith- Muslims, Sikhs and Christians who have spurted from amongst their traditional Hindu selves? We are after all children of ONE God and let's get real, India cannot ignore the glaring fact that it has betrayed Kashmir, or want the world to pretend with them that they haven't, and the whole world is conscious of this fact. The modern day has no place for enslavement, hate, superiority complexes or extremism. We must shun this by all means. Any people seeking independence, deserve it; be they Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh. And they must have it. This is democracy. And BTW, I would be defending Hindus, Sikhs or Christians, if it was them instead, under oppression and persecution. I have no sacred cows nor scapegoats. I serve the whole of humanity as a slave of God. On this regard, as an internationally renowned humanitarian and world leader, I intend to seek audience with both my elder brothers, premiers #Imrankhan and and hope to head a commission to foster interreligious harmony and tolerance towards world peace not just within the subcontinent, but beyond. So help me God. I wish peace to you all of you and call for tolerance and wisdom. We must, as a rule, leave this world a better and safer place than how we found it, for our children and progeny to come. Nazlin-committed her life towards living for the sake of others. A bridge over troubled waters for all humanity, whoever they are and wherever they may be. Meanwhile doubting Thomases or those in authority seeking partners in this cause are welcome to peruse my mammoth phenomenal website/portal www.nazlinumar.com Peace be to you. '
Kaloyan H.08/15/2019 14:00
stupid video.... lol we are not immortal.... next time some one will born in another country... this is speculative video.
Matthew S.08/15/2019 13:32
In India if you protest Independance day you will be called Anti National. Secular, Libtartd, Congressi, AAPtard, Pakistani, Bla bla bla... The essence of protest will be in the drain...
Maria A.08/15/2019 12:47
Dont worry india will also not have its national independence day
Brijesh P.08/15/2019 11:08
There ancestors r slaves
Gavin B.08/15/2019 11:05
Fuck off snowflakes your a national disgrace.
Niraj S.08/15/2019 11:04
Chup bsdk pakistan k dalle