back

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd

FLOYD AND FAIZAN: One death sparked an unprecedented anti-racism movement in the US. The other has been nearly forgotten in India.

06/08/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 06/08/2020 3:55 PM
  • 248.4k
  • 993

Portraits

  1. 2:02

    The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd

  2. 1:14

    Elderly Man In Hospital Tied By His Limbs

  3. 5:20

    Celeb Moms Kajol & Kareena Talk About Parenting

  4. 3:16

    Watch This Dog Being Rescued From A Well

  5. 3:08

    Cancer Survivor And Donor’s Heartwarming Friendship

  6. 1:55

    Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown

938 comments

  • Vishnu L.
    3 hours

    लगता है लॉकडाउन में पैसे कम पड़ गए। लगाओ आग और कमाओ। यही तो काम है भारत के मीडिया का।

  • Mayank K.
    11 hours

    Good job police,, these are anti-national jehadi islamic people,,, treat them well

  • Dileep K.
    13 hours

    editors are the Bastards in India trying incite Violence by spreading Anti India propaganda by False Equivalence comparisons and misleading the masses to incite the Violence

  • Sapan K.
    13 hours

    This what criminal deserve well done Indian police ... when They can kill people that's cool ..when police acts that's brutality..

  • Raghavendra G.
    13 hours

    Bloody brut..indian thing happened during communal roots and US incident was different....these people involved in communal roots but Floyd was not.....brut...you are a pakka M.C.....always wants instigate people to go for unrest.......filthy shit....do some worthful things...

  • Abhinav L.
    13 hours

    Kill the rioters

  • Bunty B.
    13 hours

    Brut, This Page Always Shows Sympathize News in Favour of Minorities.... Doesn't Matter What they did or Doing is illegal. If This is Your Journalism, Then We don't Need This Kind of Media Page. I'm Unfollowing this Page and Will Not Recommend to Anyone this page where every news Creating and Showing in favour of a Community.

  • Satish K.
    14 hours

    Bullshit

  • Abhijeet P.
    16 hours

    its a baised video ...trying to gain sympathy on wrong video

  • Vishal C.
    16 hours

    What about the sadhus who killed by the mob and police mercilessly handed the sandhus in the hands of mob. Please dont do selective journalism. It will create only hate.

  • Umesh S.
    17 hours

    Now this antiindia channel want to spread hate and riot in Infia... I ask government to take action against these pages. @ministry of law india

  • Anck B.
    17 hours

    Without knowing whole story don't come to judge directly,two different stories.

  • Garima S.
    17 hours

    don’t spread negativity in India and don’t compare the two scenarios ...

  • Vignesh K.
    18 hours

    Violence will be handled by violence 😎 Rioters wont be given mercy any more stop lifting victim cards and Fuck off 😂daa

  • Vignesh K.
    18 hours

    Fuck off bastard........ I can only laugh at you. why dont you also add the video in which those bastards attacked the police?

  • PaWan R.
    19 hours

    Sahdus are also unarmed bt radicals lynchd to death in palghar of maharastra. No outrage no candle March no protest by seculars

  • Pranay K.
    19 hours

    What about Palghar do u remember??

  • Ravi T.
    19 hours

    It's unfair to compare. White and black are nationalists but in india many muslims are anti nationalist which result is this.

  • Namaratha M.
    19 hours

    Please, remove India from your Title if you gonna talk about only one religion. FO

  • Namaratha M.
    19 hours

    Brut india.. What is your intentions?? To create another Riots?? Have you been paid for that??