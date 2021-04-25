back

The Idols Who Travelled Far From Home

A looted statue from a Hindu temple was found displayed in a museum in Texas, of all places. Nepal finally retrieved it, almost 40 years later. India is also trying to dismantle these vast smuggling networks, one antique at a time.

25/04/2021 6:57 AM
  • 57.7K
  • 8

And even more

  1. 4:47

    Kashmiri Farmer Digs Daily Looking For His Son

  2. 3:01

    The Idols Who Travelled Far From Home

  3. 2:24

    Will These Controversial Measures Keep Women Safe?

  4. 4:58

    Who Is Mukhtar Ansari?

  5. 2:47

    Chhattisgarh Journalist Recalls Phone Call From Maoists

  6. 1:55

    How The Takli Fought For India's Freedom

6 comments

  • Rishabh S.
    2 days

    One of them look lord Buddha sculpture

  • Aneema A.
    2 days

    It’s very sad that Nepalese people who are considered devout Hindus and very straight people steal these precious religious monuments and sale them for couple of hundreds/thousand of RS. Which is not even a lot converted to dollars.. and the black market is beyond belief

  • Bijal P.
    2 days

    Glad you can see through and was able to bring back the idols that had significance and bhavna behind it.

  • Meena K.
    2 days

    What about kohinoor diamond.

  • पौडेल म.
    2 days

    Looted by British, Destroyed by Islamist. Yet we exist till date.. and we wont give up.

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Here's a list of 10 artefacts that have come back home: https://www.hindustantimes.com/art-and-culture/many-happy-returns-as-more-ancient-artefacts-make-their-way-home-a-look-at-a-top-10/story-A38Vlx9FMGefAIQrW10wuN.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.