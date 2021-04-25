back
The Idols Who Travelled Far From Home
A looted statue from a Hindu temple was found displayed in a museum in Texas, of all places. Nepal finally retrieved it, almost 40 years later. India is also trying to dismantle these vast smuggling networks, one antique at a time.
25/04/2021 6:57 AM
6 comments
Rishabh S.2 days
One of them look lord Buddha sculpture
Aneema A.2 days
It’s very sad that Nepalese people who are considered devout Hindus and very straight people steal these precious religious monuments and sale them for couple of hundreds/thousand of RS. Which is not even a lot converted to dollars.. and the black market is beyond belief
Bijal P.2 days
Glad you can see through and was able to bring back the idols that had significance and bhavna behind it.
Meena K.2 days
What about kohinoor diamond.
पौडेल म.2 days
Looted by British, Destroyed by Islamist. Yet we exist till date.. and we wont give up.
Brut India4 days
Here's a list of 10 artefacts that have come back home: https://www.hindustantimes.com/art-and-culture/many-happy-returns-as-more-ancient-artefacts-make-their-way-home-a-look-at-a-top-10/story-A38Vlx9FMGefAIQrW10wuN.html