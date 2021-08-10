back
The Life Of Dr. Anthony Fauci
He became one of the world’s most trusted voices during the Covid-19 crisis. Now he’s working on a vaccine plan for the next pandemic—before it even hits.
28/07/2021 10:27 AMupdated: 28/07/2021 12:46 PM
- 35.5K
- 446
- 25
24 comments
Corry S.10/08/2021 16:25
When the military secures the Republic they will come to arrest you. You will be charged with crimes against humanity. You will face a military tribunal. If you are found guilty you will be executed immediately. Swift harsh judgment and punishment to show future generations of the World what not to do. Your only chance to avoid that is to contact Anonymous ASAP. Search your name using Google to begin texting them to make a deal for the information you have about China Russia and Germany attempting to overthrow democracy Worldwide. I am the messenger and the truth!
Maureen C.08/08/2021 23:51
Shut up and sit down. No one believes anything out of your mouth.
Rock M.05/08/2021 14:45
Nigga made Jim Jones look like a kid selling lemonade in front of his house.
Peggy M.05/08/2021 13:02
SCUM! Money-hungry lying killer! Vaccinate yourself!
Chris W.02/08/2021 20:35
Dr. Anthony Fauci has now been proven as a LIAR, and is factually guilty of secretly funding "gain of function" research, behind the back of the Trump Administration in 2017, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with U.S. taxpayer-grant funding, after the Obama Administration had prohibited this type of research-funding (also on Fauci's watch at the National Institute of Health), a few years before. Fauci also actively participated in the Chinese Communist Party's cover-up, of the now accepted FACT that Covid-19 was created in the lab at Wuhan, by pushing forward partner Dr. Pete Daszak's knowingly false cabal of fellow virology scientists' "scientific" paper (theory) which claimed that Covid-19 came from bats. Both Fauci and Daszak were fully aware that the CCP's People's Liberation Army was cherry-picking the Wuhan Lab at that time, for bio-weapon development, and that the Wuhan Lab was building "super-viruses" (which are man-made). Fauci is now undisputedly the "Father of the Pandemic," because without his "seed," and the cover-up to protect the CCP, his, and his co-hort's involvement...there would be NO pandemic!
Sharon M.30/07/2021 12:08
He's an over paid Fraud and POS!!!
Rm M.30/07/2021 11:49
Dr fauci should should appoint 5 star hotel servers next time to handle the glass tube of new virus. So that they don't drop it like covid 19
Priyanshu T.30/07/2021 06:36
Fauci❤️
Psy W.29/07/2021 16:02
He is the biggest scammer in 21st century.
Abhirup D.29/07/2021 09:20
This bastard should be fired ASAP !!
Rohit C.29/07/2021 06:10
Bitch he is the one who created this virus.
Kariukhuan P.29/07/2021 01:46
Come on don't trust this snake, he funded Wuhan corona virus and he is working hard to cover his dirty deeds, he owe apologies to the world the least he could do
Sudip D.28/07/2021 18:18
exceptional contribution towards humanity ...he shd hv been a nobel laureate long back
Daya R.28/07/2021 17:21
He is the one who funded Chinese Institute for research on covid viruses !!!!
Sumanyu V.28/07/2021 16:28
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TsbMDWB6R98v/
Ian G.28/07/2021 16:19
He is a china puppet and a liar
Arjit V.28/07/2021 15:50
- Your fav!
Keviseto K.28/07/2021 13:20
Fraudster
John T.28/07/2021 12:40
Good fucking brainwashing 🙏
Rajaraman R.28/07/2021 11:05
Since when this page started glorifying parasites like him..