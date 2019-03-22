What You Should Know About Foldable Phones

Foldable phones are finally here. But are they worth buying? 📱3️⃣💰
14 comments
Umar F.03/25/2019 09:16
2 years is more than enough.Most people do change phones within 2 years.
Kendall A.03/23/2019 19:32
this looks cool, they should make it with the supermaterial graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms, as strong as diamonds but only one atom thick
Mohit N.03/23/2019 13:44
Most annoying video on this channel ever. Fire the content writer right now
Amrita J.03/22/2019 18:47
Fee years back Samsung had flip phones..it was too much in trend..After few ppl started callin it Soap..how embarrassing it was to carry that.. Haha
Abu A.03/22/2019 16:11
I suppose i can survive with 1 kidney
Ajy T.03/22/2019 16:00
It's cost?
Meeth S.03/22/2019 14:31
You drop the phone and there are chances you break all the 3 screens 😏
Akshay A.03/22/2019 13:50
The lifetime is no better than the phones that we already have, so I think that's just fine. But when I think about it, having a regular phone and a laptop is still better.
Alibha M.03/22/2019 13:08
You want this too right?
Romana R.03/22/2019 11:40
Why you showing this to us if 'this is not for everybody'??😑
Chetan K.03/22/2019 11:37
seriously? you think the manufacturers did not consider these 🤔
Neda H.03/22/2019 11:35
wtf 😶😶
Milani S.03/22/2019 11:30
My mother too had a foldable phone a decade back. Duh!
Raja R.03/22/2019 11:30
You can see the crease after 30 unfolding!!!! ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻😅