back
Worldwide movements against sexual violence that are not #MeToo
From the Pink Chaddi campaign in India to the #EndRapeCulture movement in South Africa, these were the women led campaigns against sexual violence, before MeToo...
01/12/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 01/13/2020 2:59 PM
- 32.5k
- 296
- 14
12 comments
Ajay R.5 hours
Kapne bhi ajayram
Karthik R.15 hours
There is no 'rape culture' anywhere in the world except maybe in war torn countries. This Marxist propaganda to instil a victimhood complex in women and break the family will be crushed sooner than later. This is the truth. I'm not going to back down no matter however much you get triggered.
Dev R.18 hours
They are like same kind of people who can be found in other groups as well...This guys got no importance in society.
Don S.a day
Do anybody know why we celebrate VALENTINES
Arogya R.3 days
If pinck chaadi or undergarments are in red OK but what our temples kajhoorao temples with lot naked and kamsotra figures that is not wrong but wearing pink colour is wrong
Bivas S.3 days
Kuchh kuchh log hote hai aise, baap ka naam puchhne se padosiyon ka batate hai 😜😜
Gaurav A.3 days
Sri Ram Sena 🤔 makes me wonder.. do they actually realise "Live and Let live" is basic for humanity way above religion or whatever their agenda is behind being a "Moral Police". Funny how these people cannot be seen anywhere when the rapists are acquitted by the law. The same people will worship the goddess and will request a female doctor during the wife's pregnancy.
Arjan D.3 days
Shashibhushan Sbn Is it dear, how knowledgeable are you? Your Head Modi cancelled meetings in Assam twice because of CAA protests, genius.
Rajesh K.3 days
we Like it when the butt hurts 😎😎😎😎
Pranay S.3 days
Ek aur chutyapa
Santosh K.3 days
Have they covered the rapes committed on Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan??? Nooooooo...... Kyoooooooo????? G*"# phudjathi😂😂😂😂😂😂..... Dum khali Bharat mein hilayege🤣🤣
Shashibhushan S.3 days
now you started again in other news... because CAA is closed in JNU... 🤣🤣�ndia media