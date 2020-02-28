back

China Bans Wild Animal Trade

As the threat of the Coronavirus crisis spreads, China bans wild animal trade.

27/02/2020 8:38 AMupdated: 27/02/2020 1:33 PM
11 comments

  • Brut India
    28/02/2020 05:57

    The novel Coronavirus has spread to every continent -- except Antartica: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/02/25/asia/novel-coronavirus-covid-update-us-soldier-intl-hnk/index.html

  • Charlie S.
    27/02/2020 17:59

    The way2go vegan

  • Jaideep P.
    27/02/2020 17:16

    Go vegetarian or vegan like India! No cases yet!

  • Sriya C.
    27/02/2020 09:55

    Too late ... And Now they will start eating humans !!!

  • Ozy Z.
    27/02/2020 09:47

    Bloody idiots realize it now. Dumb asses

  • Ãbdulla À.
    27/02/2020 09:03

    shameless human beings

  • Thaneshwari L.
    27/02/2020 08:54

    OMG!

  • Sujan S.
    27/02/2020 08:53

    Yes let them enjoy the pain now. What you sow you will reap.

  • Sachin F.
    27/02/2020 08:52

    When Americans sneeze the whole world catches cold ....With changing times it's now with China as the boss

  • Sahil B.
    27/02/2020 08:51

    Laa diye gye naa okaat par. 😂

  • Walter J.
    27/02/2020 08:49

    Too late

