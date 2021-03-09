back

“I Hope Pakistan And India Become True Good Friends.”

“We are not each other’s enemies.” At Jaipur Literature Festival this year, the youngest Nobel Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai reminded Indians and Pakistanis who their real enemy was.

09/03/2021 3:57 PM
561 comments

  • Waheed K.
    12 minutes

    LANAT LANAT

  • SṯōƝə
    12 minutes

    if gashti ma ki bachi had a face

  • Qayyum M.
    15 minutes

    Cass javid and M.Usman.No doubt it is right.

  • Thupten P.
    16 minutes

    True!!!

  • Harshika S.
    17 minutes

    Malala when you are going back to your own country? then we Indians will consider you as a Pakistani, and starts taking you seriously 😂

  • Mandar S.
    35 minutes

    What rubbish

  • Khurana R.
    36 minutes

    Its a waste of time listening to her or even talking abt her

  • Sriram V.
    37 minutes

    There are only two primary castes - Rick and poor. Money is power as it buys influence, media, votes etc. religion, caste etc. are tools to get / retain power. Power in turn begets money. Majoritarianism is a by-product...

  • Renu W.
    39 minutes

    Media ma

  • Renu W.
    39 minutes

    R u serious

  • Milind B.
    an hour

    Malalas comparisions is stupid and illogical. Pakistan is a fanatic society where minorities have reduced from 30% to less than 3% ,whereas in India Minorities have thrived and increased from 12%to over 20% India is not a Hindu Republic but Pakistan is an Islamic Republic . Pakistan has blasphemy laws where minorities are put behind bars or killed on filmsy grounds

  • Hari K.
    an hour

    Amma god bless you

  • AB B.
    an hour

    Great message, completely agree with Malala❣️ love for everyone

  • K U.
    2 hours

    It's happy to be friends.But u didn't u address the Balochistan people's freedom from Pakistan.. 🙂

  • Babuli P.
    2 hours

    Parsi's are real minority in india. Have you ever heard of problem in india? And muslums are not minority in real sense. They enjoy most of resources in india. But its muslim brotherhood which feels them minorities!

  • Sandip C.
    2 hours

    The condition of minorities in Pakistan and minorities in India are completely opposite...in India minorities enjoy all the govt. subsidies along with other facilities...they don't have shortage of food, shelter, education....but look at the minorities in Pakistan...every year thousands of Hindu and Christian girls are abducted, converted, raped and murdered...Malala will never highlight those things...it's a complete non-sense lecture

  • Shreyas A.
    2 hours

    Why is there hatred between us ? Did you miss the hundreds of terror attacks and ceasefire violations, and four wars? You were shot by Taliban , a terror group that was trained by pakistan. There is only one way for peace, Free Baluchistan, denuclearize Pakistan and free Sindh as well, no pakistan no problems. That will be the day we attain peace. She seems like Pakistan's soft influencer. I think US isn't funding her anymore, ISI is

  • Rohit R.
    2 hours

    You r speaking after finishing the Hindus in Pakistan

  • Bonami L.
    2 hours

    Shut up !!!

  • Tina V.
    2 hours

    what about Pakistani Hindus rights? Kindly tell us in brief????

