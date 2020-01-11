back

5 Ways Indians Tried To Beat Air Pollution

India found some creative ways to breathe easy amid high air pollution 😷

01/11/2020 12:57 PM
  • 37.9k
  • 12

And even more

  1. Qui est Celeste Barber, la comédienne qui a levé 30M de dollars pour les incendies en Australie

  2. Changement climatique : 30 ans de discours, peu d'actions

  3. Interview Brut : le youtubeur Seb raconte son aventure en Papouasie

  4. Le "Green New Deal", une révolution pour sauver la planète

  5. Valérie Cabanes se bat pour faire punir les écocides par la justice

  6. Interview Brut : Simon Baker sur le réchauffement climatique

12 comments

  • Ram S.
    a day

    Wow, the air was not polluted before diwali. Bsdk kbhi to sach bolde

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Delhi air quality plunges yet again: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/delhi-pollution-air-quality-plunges-to-very-poor-11578722176737.html

  • Barbara P.
    2 days

    Why not just ban crackers? There is water scarcity to. It’s unwise to solve one problem by causing another.

  • Umesh Y.
    2 days

    Ye sab sarkar or industrialists ki Mili bhagat hai....... Air Purifier ka business bhi toh increase karna hai inhe..... After all ye sab baad main paisa hee toh khayenge or Excrete karenge..... Hawa paani se koi lena dena nahin in haramkhoron ko

  • Abhishek K.
    3 days

    N wat about pollution after christmas n new year

  • Karthik S.
    3 days

    Everyone should know the pollution awareness then only we minimise the impact of environment being destroyed otherwise nothing will happen . Anyways thanks for social activists.

  • Akash K.
    3 days

    Bhai Diwali se Itna Pareshan Nahin Hota

  • Chandrakant A.
    3 days

    Odd even scheme is good to crub the pollution but odd even scheme of Delhi should not be in this list as AQI was not at all improved out of the same in Delhi as statistics from pollution board of Delhi shown.

  • Gáürãv ẞ.
    3 days

    Is this handle run by the Aam Aadmi party. 😂😂😂

  • Brind R.
    4 days

    better stop the toxic pollution at least .....allow toxification then apply detox measures !! ridiculous !!

  • Chethan K.
    4 days

    Bru u missed pollution coused by new year celebration

  • Arnav A.
    4 days

    Finally humans started Buying fresh air 😢😢😢