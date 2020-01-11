back
5 Ways Indians Tried To Beat Air Pollution
India found some creative ways to breathe easy amid high air pollution 😷
01/11/2020 12:57 PM
12 comments
Ram S.a day
Wow, the air was not polluted before diwali. Bsdk kbhi to sach bolde
Brut India2 days
Delhi air quality plunges yet again: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/delhi-pollution-air-quality-plunges-to-very-poor-11578722176737.html
Barbara P.2 days
Why not just ban crackers? There is water scarcity to. It’s unwise to solve one problem by causing another.
Umesh Y.2 days
Ye sab sarkar or industrialists ki Mili bhagat hai....... Air Purifier ka business bhi toh increase karna hai inhe..... After all ye sab baad main paisa hee toh khayenge or Excrete karenge..... Hawa paani se koi lena dena nahin in haramkhoron ko
Abhishek K.3 days
N wat about pollution after christmas n new year
Karthik S.3 days
Everyone should know the pollution awareness then only we minimise the impact of environment being destroyed otherwise nothing will happen . Anyways thanks for social activists.
Akash K.3 days
Bhai Diwali se Itna Pareshan Nahin Hota
Chandrakant A.3 days
Odd even scheme is good to crub the pollution but odd even scheme of Delhi should not be in this list as AQI was not at all improved out of the same in Delhi as statistics from pollution board of Delhi shown.
Gáürãv ẞ.3 days
Is this handle run by the Aam Aadmi party. 😂😂😂
Brind R.4 days
better stop the toxic pollution at least .....allow toxification then apply detox measures !! ridiculous !!
Chethan K.4 days
Bru u missed pollution coused by new year celebration
Arnav A.4 days
Finally humans started Buying fresh air 😢😢😢