back

A Burst Cylinder, A Train On Fire

A casual mistake by passengers led to a terrible tragedy on a train in Pakistan.

11/01/2019 5:12 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 986

And even more

  1. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  2. Only God Can Save Delhi From Pollution?

  3. A Burst Cylinder, A Train On Fire

  4. Three-Year-Old Escapes 35Ft Fall From Balcony

  5. Angry Driver Rams Car Into Crowd

  6. Toll Plaza Woman Staffer Fights Violent Driver

906 comments

  • Akash K.
    11/29/2019 11:39

    Khuda ne sabko jannat bula liya bus ye bata dena 72 hoor mili ya nahi

  • Made W.
    11/24/2019 01:26

    jvjbuv

  • Visweswaran S.
    11/23/2019 09:19

    That's terrible... Heart felt condolences to the families of those who lost their life in this tragedy.. 🙏

  • Sahil S.
    11/23/2019 06:36

    I see 1.7k people reacting haha I don't what's so funny for them?

  • Sheikh R.
    11/23/2019 06:21

    It was not by passenger but a small short circuit of fan

  • Maninder K.
    11/23/2019 05:16

    I feel so sorry, its very sad and terrible . May god bless their families with strength to deal with who lost their love ones . RIP

  • Prashant S.
    11/23/2019 04:23

    it's really bad news for Pakistan

  • Naseem K.
    11/23/2019 04:14

    Allah Rahm from

  • Deepak G.
    11/22/2019 13:28

    May God rest departed souls in peace. It is doubted that secret services conspired this episode to stop Azadi March of Maulana.

  • Khurshid A.
    11/22/2019 07:17

    MDKHURSHID

  • Khurshid A.
    11/22/2019 07:16

    Ķ

  • Prince B.
    11/22/2019 03:43

    Bomb leke travel karega to aysa he hoga 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Pritam P.
    11/22/2019 01:42

    Inki maa ki chut Pakistani yo ki

  • Himangshu S.
    11/21/2019 13:19

    Vogoban onadar rokkha koro

  • Yamini N.
    11/21/2019 12:24

    They are dumb asses

  • সন্দীপ ভ.
    11/21/2019 10:00

    ঠিক হয়েছে শালা পাকিস্তানীদের এমন হওয়াই ভাল সবসময়

  • Junior G.
    11/21/2019 08:40

    एक तो भिखारी देश ऊपर से पायजामा भी फट गया😂

  • Silambu A.
    11/20/2019 18:19

    என் எதிரிக்கு கூட இந்நிலை வரக்கூடாது

  • Lipi T.
    11/20/2019 13:17

    Passenger are cooked in train...😆😆

  • Saurabh R.
    11/20/2019 12:43

    भाई ये लोग अंडे उबाल रहे थे अंदर , आमलेट बन गई